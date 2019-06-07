Millennial Online Fashion Retailer Revolve Trending in Wall Street Debut

California-based, millennial-focused online fashion retailer Revolve Group Inc.’s stock jumped Friday in its trading debut, after raising $212 million in its initial public offering. Selling on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RVLV, shares quickly climbed to $27.01, 50% above their IPO price, valuing Revolve at about $1.8 billion. By mid-afternoon, the stock price exceeded $34. In a Thursday statement, Revolve said it had sold 11.8 million shares for $18 each, the top of a marketed range of $16 to $18 for the IPO. Revolve’s offering follows September’s listing by luxury-clothing platform Farfetch Ltd., which raised $855 million in its U.S. IPO. This year, three other e-commerce companies have gone public in the U.S., raising a combined $471 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s amid a surge of higher-profile listings including Uber Technologies Inc.’s $8.1 billion IPO in May. Overall, 74 companies have now raised $26.83 billion so far this year in U.S. listings, the data shows. Filling a void in fashion retailing With a website and Instagram shopping, Revolve focuses on millennial customers, the generation that’s currently in their mid-20s to late-30s, according to its prospectus. Many of its customers learn of the brand on its Instagram account with more than 5.5 million followers, as well as at social events such as the Coachella music festival, and through a network of more than 3,500 influencers such as Kendall Jenner—users with large followings on social media.

The company was founded in 2003, seeking to fill what executives saw as a void in fashion retail.

“We believed that traditional retail was either too mass or too limited, struggled to consistently provide on-trend merchandise, and was failing to connect with younger consumers,” according to Revolve’s prospectus.

Catering to “aspirational consumers,” Revolve said its business model “is more targeted than department stores or mass market online retailers, and provides a greater selection than specialty retailers.”

Revolve hones its merchandise, pricing, and inventory strategies through a proprietary technology platform and “trend-forecasting algorithms.” This system leverages “data from a vast net of hundreds of thousands of styles, up to 60 attributes per style, and millions of customer interactions, creating a strategic asset of hundreds of millions of data points,” the company said.

Revolve describes a business of “constant newness, with over 1,000 new styles launched per week on average, while mitigating fashion and inventory risk. As a result, in 2018, approximately 79% of our net sales were at full price, which we define as sales at not less than 95% of the full retail price, an increase from 75% in 2017.”