Skip to Content

Trump Will Make a Border Wall Speech on Live TV Tonight. Here’s How to Watch

This article is about Trump’s January 8 speech. For information on his June 18, 2019, rally in Orlando, click here.

All major television networks said they’ll carry tonight’s prime-time address by President Donald Trump on the escalating controversy over U.S.-Mexico border wall funding, which is causing a prolonged partial federal government shutdown.

CBS said Trump will speak for no longer than eight minutes, The Hill reported. Networks to broadcast the presidential address include CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS and Fox broadcast network, CNN Business reported.

After Trump speaks, congressional Democratic leaders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), will be given time for their rebuttal, according to a CNN Tweet.

The president announced on Twitter his plans to speak from the Oval Office at 9 p.m., ET.

Over the weekend, Trump threatened to declare a national state of emergency in order to use still-unspecified presidential “emergency powers” to force a border wall to be built. Both Trump and the Democrats have agreed there is a crisis at the border. However, Democrats have called it a humanitarian crisis, while the Trump administration has framed it as an issue of national security, according to the New York Times. Initially, Trump insisted Mexico would pay for the boarder wall.

In the past, Trump’s talks to the nation have been carefully scrutinized for false information.

The fact-checking nonprofit PolitiFact, run by the Poynter Institute, said on Twitter that it will live fact-check the president’s address Tuesday night.

Most Popular Posts

FOR07.19 COV
FOR0619-Fortune 500 2019-Domestic Cover

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.

Subscribe Now

© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights).
Fortune may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html.
S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. | EU Data Subject Requests