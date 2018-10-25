Skip to Content

Here Are the Real Swing Voters in the Midterms

On nearly every political map today, America is a land riven into red and blue—a stark ­bifurcation that pollsters and pundits never fail to remind us of. But the complexions of American voters—and the issues that matter to them—are far more nuanced than any rigid two-color scheme implies. And so, on the eve of the midterm congressional elections, Fortune has put together 20 U.S. maps that break through the red-blue partition—as well as the standard demographic dividing lines of age, race, and gender—and hint at concerns that may influence some voters as they head to the polls on Nov. 6.

SOURCES: CENSUS BUREAU; BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS; ALLIANCE OF AUTO MANUFACTURERS; USDA; FBI; U.S. CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES; U.S. DEPT. OF STATE; YALE UNIVERSITY; U.S. DEPT. OF JUSTICE; STARBUCKS; TAX FOUNDATION; DEPT. OF VETERANS AFFAIRS; PUBLIC RELIGION RESEARCH INSTITUTE

Most Popular Posts

FOR07.19 COV
FOR0619-Fortune 500 2019-Domestic Cover

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.

Subscribe Now

© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights).
Fortune may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html.
S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. | EU Data Subject Requests