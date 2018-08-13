Apple Is Delaying Group FaceTime for Video Calls

Apple is delaying the debut of its Group FaceTime feature for video calls.

That’s according to recent developer release notes spotted by online publication 9to5Mac on Monday.

“Group FaceTime has been removed from the initial release of iOS 12 and will ship in a future software update later this fall,” Apple wrote in the release notes.

Apple first detailed the Group FaceTime feature in June during the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference. At the time, Apple said Group FaceTime would be included in iOS 12, Apple’s latest version of its mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads.

Unlike the company’s current FaceTime calling feature, the upgraded version allows for up to 32 people to simultaneously participate in video calls. With the ability to host multiple parties during video calls, Apple’s voice service would be more competitive with rival calling services like Google Hangouts and the Microsoft-owned Skype that also boast similar features for group calls.

Apple did not say why Group FaceTime would not debut alongside the release of iOS 12 to the general public, which will likely occur in September. Apple’s developer release notes suggest that the Group FaceTime feature will likely be included in later updates to iOS 12 after the mobile operating system officially debuts.

Fortune contacted Apple for more information and will update this story if it responds.