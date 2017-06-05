Tech
Search
Cancer DrugsJohnson & Johnson Drug Slashes Prostate Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 40%
Donald TrumpWhy This Hedge Fund Billionaire Says Trump’s Paris Decision Could Backfire
Day Two Of The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017
AppleApple’s New Browser Blocks Auto-Playing Videos, Disables User Tracking
Craig Federighi
AppleMeet Apple’s Echo Rival, Homepod
US-IT-APPLE-NEWS-FEED
A set of iPhones in an Apple store.  JOSH EDELSON — AFP/Getty Images
Apple

This Chart Is Bad News for Apple

Madeline Farber
3:17 PM ET

Americans are holding on to their smartphones longer than they used to, according to new data from the media research firm Kantar. But that could be bad news for Apple, which relies heavily on iPhone sales to generate revenue.

In 2016, Americans kept their smartphones for 22.7 months on average, up from 20.5 months in 2013, according to Kantar. Outside the U.S., smartphone users in the U.K. and France held on their phones for the longest amount of time, at an average of 23.4 months and 22.2 months, respectively. Germans kept smartphones for about a year an eight months, according to Kantar, the least amount of time out of all the countries analyzed.

While this is all good for the average consumer — holding on to a smartphone for a longer period of time can reduce your monthly bill — it's bad for tech giants like Apple that rely heavily on new smartphone sales to generate revenue. About 60% of Apple's revenue came from iPhone sales in 2016. If smartphone users continue to keep their phones for longer periods of time, that means less iPhone sales per year, ultimately resulting in less overall revenue for Apple.

Part of the trend may be because carriers aren’t doing two-year upgrades anymore. Starting a few years ago, major wireless companies — namely T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and Sprint — axed two-year contracts. They now require phone buyers to purchase their devices outright instead by either paying in a lump sum or through monthly installments. With the change, consumers may be less likely to drop hundreds of dollars on a new phone every couple of years.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE