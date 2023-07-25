There are few people as obsessed with anti-aging as Bryan Johnson, the 45-year-old American tech CEO who is spending roughly $2 million per year to slow down his body’s natural aging process.



On Tuesday, Johnson shared his daily workout protocol on Twitter:

My daily workout protocol.



Notes:

. I feel best body+mind working out daily

. Goal: slow speed of aging + optimal health

. Not training for marathon, bodybuilding, or to fight wild jungle animals

. Many of you are better at this than me 🫶



The entire routine takes Johnson about 45 to 60 minutes per day and includes about 25 exercises specifically designed to lower his speed of aging. For each workout, Johnson says he earns a fitness score equal to the top 10% of 18-year-olds as determined by the American College of Sports Medicine.

“My body and mind were trashed in every way for 23 years. Chronic depression, obesity, terrible sleep, raising three kids, startup founder/CEO grind culture behavior,” Johnson wrote in the comments of a recent YouTube video outlining his workout routine. “My turn around [sic] in two years time to near perfect whole body health markers (as measured by biofluids, devices, imaging and fitness tests) is phenomenal. It hopefully inspires others who are not currently their best self that you can always come back.”

Johnson, who has become famous for his outlandish and extreme health protocols, such as taking 61 pills per day and eating 70 pounds of vegetables per month, wakes up at 4:30 a.m. each day and goes to sleep at 8:30 p.m. His intense schedule is designed according to an algorithm built from rigorous bodily monitoring and more than 2,000 academic publications.

“I have never in my entire life been happier, more fulfilled, or had a more expanded consciousness. I pity the previous version of me that was on this roller coaster searching for his next hit all the time,” Johnson told attendees at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference in Deer Valley, Utah earlier this month.