Experts recommend seven to nine hours of sleep per night for most adults, but how many of us actually achieve that? Wealthy tech CEOs, apparently.

In a post on the newly launched Threads app, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims that he’s mastered what we all dream of—getting about seven to eight hours of sleep per night. “Really dialed in my sleep with Eight Sleep and Oura,” he wrote, referring to a smart mattress and smart ring meant to help us catch our Zzzs.

The rise in sleep technology is ironic given that screen time is typically frowned upon before bed; however, that hasn’t stopped the influx in innovations designed to improve sleep from wearable tech, such as the Oura ring, which costs between $299 and $449, to “intelligent sleep systems” like Eight Sleep, which retails for $2,295. They’re all speaking to a big demographic—84 million Americans report that they only get “fair” or “poor” sleep every night.

That likely includes CEOs, many of whom often stay up until the wee hours or famously wake up before the sun rises. But some, like Zuckerberg, are turning to technology to aid in their quest for the perfect night of sleep. Health tech CEO Bryan Johnson, who is spending $2 million a year on anti-aging, also swears by Eight Sleep. He also uses WHOOP, a membership-based app that offers in-depth personalized sleep monitoring starting at $30 per month.

Instead of prescribing the general guidance of seven to nine hours of sleep, Whoop makes suggestions regarding how much sleep you need based on optimal recovery, whether you took a nap, and recent stress or strain to your body. To achieve a 100% sleep score on Whoop, a user must be asleep for the entire duration of the time they spend in bed.

Other ways to achieve better sleep

While it makes perfect sense for tech CEOs to turn to tech to improve their sleep, there are other ways to get better sleep if that’s not your thing (or in your budget). Dr. Abhinav Singh, medical director at Indiana Sleep Center, expert at SleepFoundation.org, and co-author of Sleep to Heal: 7 Simple Steps to Better Sleep, suggests turning in for the night within two to three hours after sunset “as it aligns with our natural release of melatonin,” she previously told Fortune.

You should also pay attention to what time you wake up as bedtimes and wake times act as a “joint rhythm,” Singh explained. To this, it’s recommended that you do the following:

Keep a regular bedtime and wake time

Get light exposure, ideally sunlight, during the morning

Avoid large doses of caffeine throughout the day, but especially after 2 p.m.

Avoid large meals, alcohol, and exercise close to bedtime

Avoid bright light exposure in the evening

It’s also recommended that you keep your bedroom temperature between 68˚F and 72˚F for optimal sleep.

“Some sources recommend an even colder room; however, I typically recommend temperatures at least two to five degrees cooler than a comfortable temperature in the house during the day,” Dr. Nilong Vyas, founder and owner of sleep consulting service Sleepless in NOLA and medical review expert at SleepFoundation.org, previously told Fortune.

For example, if you typically keep your home at 78˚F during the day, dropping the nighttime temperature to 68˚F will likely feel too cold and diminish the quality of your sleep. But if your daytime temperature is closer to 68˚F, then cooling your house to 65˚F is more reasonable, Vyas suggests.

But it’s important not to get too caught up on an exact temperature or bedtime, as it’s the quality of the sleep that matters most.

“Quality sleep is the foundation on which optimal health is built. Even if nutrition and exercise are at their best, without proper sleep their benefits are greatly reduced,” said Singh. “Sleep is important for metabolic health, immune health, muscle repair, optimal brain function, and mental health. Optimal sleep not only adds years to your life, but life to your years.”