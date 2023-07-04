YouTube star and presenter Grace Helbig revealed on Monday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 37.

She told fans in a video posted to her YouTube channel, which has 2.6 million subscribers: “It’s very shocking, it’s very surreal, it doesn’t sound real, but it’s real.”

Helbig added that she received her diagnosis around a month ago, adding that she had “a decent amount of time to process and start the process.”

“It’s called triple positive breast cancer and from every doctor or medical professional or person that has any knowledge about cancer, they have said it is super treatable, it is highly beatable, we are going for cure, not remission, here,” she told her followers.

She added that while her medical team were “not entirely sure just yet” how far the cancer had progressed, they believed it was stage 2A—an early-stage breast cancer with strong survival rates.

Breast cancer is classified in five stages in the U.S.—0 through 4—based on the size of the tumor and how far it has spread from its origin. Higher numbers mean the cancer has spread more.

Helbig said her treatment plan would be six rounds of chemotherapy, followed by surgery and hormonal therapy.

‘Weird lump’

Alongside her successful YouTube channel, Helbig created the podcast “This Might Get Weird” with comedian Mamrie Hart and hosted her own talk show on the E! Network. Younger fans know her as the voice of Cindy Bear in HBO’s animated series “Jellystone!”.

She said in Monday’s video that she first noticed a “weird lump” in her left breast shortly before her annual gynecologist appointment a few months ago—but she noted that she almost talked herself out of telling the doctor.

“I really had to talk myself into bringing it up to her in the appointment, because I thought that I was just a stupid little girl that didn’t know how girl bodies worked,” she said.

“Thank God I listened to that little voice inside of me that finally got the courage to bring it up to her, because she also thought it was abnormal and gave me the list of a few surgical doctors to seek out.”

Helbig went on to see one of the suggested surgical doctors, who ordered a mammogram and ultrasound, the results of which led to a biopsy and confirmation that cancer was present.

She urged anyone with concerns about their own health or changes in their bodies to raise it with a medical professional.

“Get those lumps checked, and do not be afraid to ask a doctor what you might think is a stupid question,” she said.

What are the signs of breast cancer?

While breast cancer in women under the age of 40 is rare, 5% of all cases occur in this age group.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) says that while regular screenings and mammograms are important, they do not detect every case—so understanding what’s normal for your body is important.

The most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass, according to the ACS—although finding a lump is no reason to immediately panic, as most breast lumps are not cancerous.

Other possible symptoms – aside from a new lump in the breast, upper chest or armpit – can include:

Swelling of all or part of a breast, even when no lump is present

Skin dimpling, often compared to an orange peel in appearance

Breast or nipple pain

Nipple turning inward

Skin on the nipple or breast skin becoming red, dry, flaky, or thickened

Nipple discharge (not including breast milk)

Swollen lymph nodes under the arm or near the collar bone

Changes to the size or shape of the breast

British charity Breast Cancer Now recommends regularly checking your breasts for any changes, giving the following advice:

Touch your breasts: can you feel anything new or unusual?

Look for changes: does anything look different to you?

Check any new or unusual changes with a doctor

Breast Cancer Now

Manveet Basra, Breast Cancer Now’s associate director of public health, inclusion and awareness told Fortune in an emailed statement that checking your breasts needn’t take more than a few minutes.

“It could be when you get dressed, when you’re showering or putting on moisturizer,” she said. “Just remember to check your whole breast area, your armpits and up to your collarbone (upper chest) for changes. There’s no special technique, it’s as simple as TLC: Touch, Look, Check.”

Can breast cancer be prevented?

Healthcare professionals recommend being aware of any changes in the breasts so that cancer can be detected early for the best possible prognosis.

“Healthy breasts come in all shapes, sizes, and densities,” a spokesperson for non-profit Breast Cancer U.K. told Fortune. “But it’s important to recognize when something’s not right. Checking your breasts for any unusual changes can help you discover breast cancer early. Nine out of 10 lumps are completely harmless, but if you do find one, get it checked.”

According to the ACS, there are certain lifestyle factors that can increase the risk of contracting breast cancer. These include: