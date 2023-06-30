What are ‘nature’s antidepressants’ and do they actually work? This expert sets the record straight

Can sunshine, meditation and walking 10,000 steps a day cure all of your ailments? No, but they can help combat depressive symptoms. In a viral tweet from Dan Go, known as @FitFounder, on Twitter, the performance coach lists several of “nature’s antidepressants.”

Nature's Anti-Depressants



· The sun

· Good sex

· The forest

· The ocean

· Meditation

· Breathwork

· Weight lifting

· Good friends

· Zone 2 cardio

· Walking 8-10k steps

· Nutrient dense foods



Anything else you'd add? — Dan Go (@FitFounder) June 23, 2023

But are they real and do they work? Well, it depends.

“If you’re someone who has clinical depression or more severe mental health conditions, these things alone may not be sufficient,” says Sheehan Fisher, PhD, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “But in general, including those who deal with mental health issues, having exposure to nature, social engagement, exercise and like behaviors, along with pleasure behaviors like sex, can all positively support a person’s mental health and help reduce the risk of developing depressive symptoms.”

Language also matters as it’s not entirely accurate to refer to these mood-boosters as antidepressants, at least not in a clinical setting, according to Fisher. Technically, the term antidepressants specifically refers to prescription medications that are used to treat conditions and disorders, such as depression, anxiety, chronic pain and addiction. So it would be more accurate to refer to Go’s list as “nature’s dopamine hits,” as they release “feel-good hormones” in your brain and body.

“Dopamine is important, but it’s not necessarily always enough to resolve a full depression,” says Fisher. “However, [these habits and behaviors] can impact the mood to reduce depressive symptoms for many individuals … and down the road they could help sustain a person’s well-being.”

Other methods to help reduce depressive symptoms

In addition to Go’s list, Fisher notes that the following habits can also help reduce symptoms of depression

But it’s not enough to have a go-to list for a quick hit of dopamine. The true benefit comes with keeping up the habits even when circumstances change and life gets hard.

“You have to find ways of creating or even fabricating these things, like bundling up and taking a nature walk in the middle of winter or getting a light box,” says Fisher. “If it’s important to you, just because you’re tired or stressed, you shouldn’t neglect it too long. I understand which habits have the biggest impact on me, so I know how to always incorporate them even when the environment changes.”

How to know if you need professional help

Symptoms of depression, which is also referred to as major depressive disorder and clinical depression, include:

Feelings of sadness, emptiness or hopelessness

Constant fatigue

Sleep disturbances, such as insomnia

Anhedonia, or loss of interest in activities you used to enjoy

Feelings of worthlessness

Reduced appetite and weight loss or increased cravings and weight gain

Frequent suicidal thoughts or thoughts of self-harm

If your symptoms last for two weeks or longer, you may be at risk for clinical depression. Fisher suggests people schedule an appointment with their primary care physician, or seek out a psychologist or psychiatrist to get evaluated for clinical depression.

“If a person determines they don’t need treatment or there’s a lower level [of depression], then so be it, but we prefer people to at least talk to a professional to assess,” he says.