The spillover of bird flu to mammals must be ‘monitored closely,’ WHO officials warn: ‘We need to be ready to face outbreaks in humans’

Cases of HN51 bird flu in mammals like those reported recently must be “monitored closely,” the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, as its experts called on public health officials to prepare for human outbreaks of the disease.

H5N1 avian flu has existed for a quarter century, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference. But new reports that the disease has crossed into small mammals like minks, otters, foxes, and sea lions are cause for alarm, given the species’ similarities with humans.

While the risk to people remains low, according to Ghebreyesus, public health officials must prepare “to face outbreaks in humans,” Dr. Sylvie Briand, director of Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness and Emergency Preparedness at the WHO, said.

Since H5N1 was identified in 1996, only rarely have human cases occurred, and there has been no sustained transmission among humans, Ghebreyesus said. But he added: “We cannot assume that will remain the case. We must prepare for any change in the status quo.”

He cautioned people against touching or collecting sick or dead animals, and encouraged them to report the incidences to local authorities.

Countries must strengthen their avian flu surveillance in areas where humans and wild animals interact, Ghebreyesus insisted. And public health officials must work with manufacturers to ensure that vaccines and antivirals are available for global use, he added.

A growing mammalian outbreak

Tests on several sea lions and a dolphin found dead in Peru in November have returned positive for the concerning strain of bird flu, Peruvian veterinary authorities said Tuesday, the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota reported. At least 585 sea lions and 55,000 birds have been found dead in the country, their deaths likely due to H5N1, a federal agency reported Monday.

What’s more, a lion held in a Peruvian zoo recently died of the virus, CIDRAP recently reported, citing media report crediting the statement to the country’s health ministry.

The reports of the dead animals in South American join other recent, similar reports of outbreaks among mammals, including at a mink farm in Spain. A “mass mortality event” among seals on Russia’s Caspian Sea coast in December was caused by avian flu, though the strain was not named, CIDRAP recently reported, citing the country’s Dagestan State University.

This is a developing story and will be updated.