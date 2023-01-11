The WHO isn’t impressed with the ‘Kraken’ variant, saying it’s basically still just Omicron

New Omicron variant XBB.1.5, dubbed “Kraken,” doesn’t differ enough from other Omicron strains to warrant its own Greek letter, WHO officials said Wednesday.

While Kraken, rapidly spreading in the U.S., is “incredibly transmissible” and spreads faster than other circulating variants like BQ, it still belongs in the Omicron family, Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for COVID-19 response at the WHO, said at a news conference.

Canadian biology professor Ryan Gregory recently nicknamed the “high flying” variant—the projected cause of the majority of COVID cases in the U.S. Northeast—after the aggressive mythological Scandinavian sea monster Kraken. He argues that new variants rising to prominence need memorable names that convey to the public the evolving threat of Omicron, instead of just a string of numbers and letters. The WHO, in charge of assigning Greek letter names to significant new COVID variants, hasn’t assigned a variant a new name since Omicron roughly a year ago, arguing that developing variants haven’t evolved enough to do so.

Kraken is expected to escape immunity from prior infection and vaccination at about the same level as XBB, from which it evolved. XB and BQ COVID variants are the most immune-evasive yet—but it doesn’t appear that XBB.1.5 takes that evasiveness much, if any, further, according to WHO officials.

It’s still unknown if the illness caused by XBB.1.5 is more severe than that caused by other recent COVID strains. Data on the variant is limited and mostly comes from the U.S., which is seeing the lion’s share of detected cases, Van Kerkhove added.

So far, new Omicron strains are all “behaving in the same way,” aside from becoming increasingly more effective at spreading, she said, adding that the WHO expects to see more growth advantage and immune escape in variants as they evolve.

When new variants begin behaving differently, “we’re not afraid to use these Greek letters,” she said, referencing the organization’s system of assigning names like Alpha, Delta, and Omicron to notable new COVID variants.

The organization’s risk assessment on XBB.1.5 should be published “shortly,” the WHO said Wednesday. The international public health organization didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from Fortune as to when it would be made available. Nor did the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention immediately respond to an inquiry as to if or when its risk report on the variant, requested by the WHO, would be made public.

No ‘good defense’ for not assigning new Greek letters, expert says

When COVID variants began materializing, the WHO devised the strategy of naming them after Greek letters, skipping some that might be confusing—like Nu, which sounds like “new,” which would apply to all variants at some point—or offensive to some, like Xi, the surname of China’s president.

Generally, the approach worked, Gregory said. But Omicron muddled matters.

New strains of Omicron are becoming increasingly more transmissible and evasive, with the ability to dodge immunity from prior vaccination and infection. And using the term “Omicron” or something like XBB.1.5 to describe them just isn’t cutting it anymore, Gregory, a biology professor at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, recently told Fortune.

With input from both professional and “citizen” scientists around the globe, Gregory has compiled a list of memorable monikers from Greek mythology and other realms— Chiron, Argus, Basilisk, and Typhon—for the Omicron spawn that medical experts believe pose the greatest threats in the near future. He was inspired by a Twitter user who dubbed the Omicron strain BA.2.75 “Centaurus” this summer, and saw the media and some experts pick up the moniker.

Since Gregory began using the name Kraken—an aggressive sea monster from Scandinavian folklore—shortly after Christmas, it’s quickly gained steam, as reported by Bloomberg. The term has been picked up by a host of other international and national news outlets including Insider and Sky News. Centaurus was named in journal articles and used by the likes of Nature and the Guardian. And some variant trackers are now using the proposed names as hashtags on Twitter.

Experts like Gregory worry that a lack of a new and specific names for Omicron variants could lead members of the public to draw false conclusions—like that the virus isn’t evolving, or that a months-ago infection with Omicron will confer protection against newer strains of Omicron, which isn’t necessarily true.

Its resistance is based in science, since new Omicron variants can be traced back to older Omicron variants. But it’s not practical, Dr. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research and founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told Fortune last fall.

“And it’s not a good defense for not naming them,” he added. “I would implore them to do so. The public can’t keep these numbers straight.”

Topol says he would have called BA.5, dominant globally until recently, Pi or Sigma because it’s “so distinct” from the original Omicron, BA.1, as well as the so-called stealth Omicron, or BA.2.

Two particularly worrying recent variants—BQ.1.1 and XBB—should also be assigned Greek letters because researchers have called them “extreme in terms of immune-evasiveness and resistance to monoclonal antibodies,” he said at the time.

“They could be given new Greek letter names instead of the ones some people invent,” he said of the new strains. “If different people are going to make up names, it’s going to be just as confusing as the numbers or letters.”