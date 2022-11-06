Today’s CEOs are facing innumerable challenges: a global pandemic and a sea change in how and where employees want to show up for work, just to name a few. For leaders, the pressure has never been higher. How do they mitigate it? In our new series, we ask executives about their day-to-day wellness habits to gain insight into the tactics they use to minimize stress and maintain their well-being.

Rob Simmelkjaer has been named CEO of New York Road Runners and will oversee all personnel and operations at the world’s premier community running organization. He will assume this role on Nov. 15, 2022. Simmelkjaer is a runner and two-time New York City Marathon finisher, a native New Yorker, an experienced sports business executive, and a government official with a record of leadership and performance across a range of sports and media organizations.

Coffee or tea? And what do you put in it?

I’m all in on coffee—the hard stuff in the morning and decaf in the afternoon—usually with oat milk. I only drink tea when I have a sore throat.

What is your go-to breakfast?

I fell in love with granola many years ago and never looked back. I like it with Greek yogurt, berries, and a drizzle of honey. When I’m on my game I make muesli the night before and leave it in the fridge—it’s fantastic (and healthier).

Tell us about your workout routine.

This won’t surprise you given my new job, but I love a good run before breakfast: “Win the morning…win the day.” As I get a bit older lifting weights is becoming more important to my fitness routine.



How many hours do you sleep on a typical night?

Six hours is my standard night’s sleep, but I aspire to seven. I’ve had periods of struggling to stay asleep to get even six, but natural melatonin supplements before bedtime have really helped.

How do you de-stress?

Again, not a surprise answer, but running is the best de-stressor I’ve ever found. The “runner’s high” is a real thing. Yoga is also amazing and the perfect companion to running. I love Kristin McGee’s classes on Peloton.

According to your phone, what’s your daily average screen time from last week?

Eight hours, 47 minutes, which is quite shocking to see! But that includes audiobooks on the train, music while working out, and times that my 8-year-old hijacked the phone, so I don’t feel too bad.

What app do you use the most?

I love audio content (AirPods are the greatest thing ever), so I’m regularly on Apple Music, Audible for books, and TuneIn for shows and podcasts.

When’s the last time you took a day off? I have a few weeks before officially starting at New York Road Runners [NYRR] so I’m taking some time off now! I’m spending extra time with my two daughters and two dogs—Whoodles—and getting in some reading.

What’s one thing your company is doing to prioritize employee wellness?

NYRR offers a comprehensive employee wellness program to increase overall health and well-being among its staff. It encompasses yoga and Zumba classes, mental health resources, discounts on gyms and sports clubs, and commuter bicycle discounts, among other benefits.

What’s your favorite treat?

Running is how I get permission from myself to eat cake. Preferably chocolate.

Show us a photo of your happy place.