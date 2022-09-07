Writing your will is a surprising form of self-care, experts say

After the Highland Park shooting at a Fourth of July parade 30 minutes from my home left a toddler orphaned, I lay awake panicking about what would happen to my daughter in the event my husband or I unexpectedly passed away. I’d been meaning to create a will since she was born last Fall, but inevitably it keeps falling to the bottom of my to-do list, which is not uncommon.

According to a recent survey by LegalShield, 54% of American adults do not have a will or trust in place; those that do, however, are twice as likely to feel positive emotions of empowerment and confidence, and three times as likely to feel happiness about obtaining a will when compared to those without. Meanwhile, those without a will were twice as likely to have feelings of uncertainty, sadness, fear or stress as those with one.

“Most people understand that creating a will is the smart, responsible thing to do, but people often overlook it as an act of self-care,” says Norman Nash of DSK Law, a LegalShield provider law firm. “There is nothing more stress-inducing than contemplating what happens to your family, friends, and assets once you pass away—especially if it’s sudden or untimely.”