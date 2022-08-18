Is ice cream really healthier than a multigrain bagel? Experts say it’s more complicated than that

In a new study conducted by the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, researchers created a “food compass,” giving foods a one through 100 ranking, with one being “least healthful” and 100 being “most healthful.” Foods were broken up by beverages, grains, fruits, seafood/dairy/eggs/meat, mixed dishes and savory snacks and desserts, and rated on 54 criteria including ingredients, additives, and processing extent.

I did a double take when I saw that ice cream (specifically an ice cream cone with nuts or chocolate ice cream) got a 37 while a multigrain bagel with raisins got a stark 19. Almond chocolate M&Ms made it in before the bagel with a 43, along with potato chips (baked or plain) at 44, and whole-grain frozen french toast at 35.

“Beyond a fresh fruit or vegetable being healthy, and a soda being bad for you, the public is incredibly confused about which foods or drinks are more or less healthy,” says Meghan O’Hearn, a doctoral candidate at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy and one of the study’s authors. She notes that while ice cream’s score isn’t extremely high, it comes as a surprise because many people don’t think about the properties within foods: ice cream has protein, a mix of fats and other vitamins making it surpass more processed foods, she says.