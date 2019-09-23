Skip to Content

Methodology: Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business (2019)

The Most Powerful Women in Business list is compiled by Fortune editors, who consider four criteria: the size and importance of the woman’s business in the global economy, the health and direction of the business, the arc of the woman’s career (résumé and runway ahead), and social and cultural influence. We determine eligibility based on where the executive is based. Those based in the U.S. are considered for the domestic list; those based elsewhere are considered for the international list. 

Written by: Kristen Bellstrom, Matt Heimer, Emma Hinchliffe, Aric Jenkins, Beth Kowitt, Michal Lev-Ram, Aaron Pressman, Lisa Marie Segarra, Lucinda Shen, Anne Sraders, Jonathan Vanian, Phil Wahba, and Jen Wieczner


