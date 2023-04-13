Twitter expands crypto and stock price data as Elon Musk pushes to remake platform into ‘everything app’

The online investment platform eToro announced on Thursday that it’s partnering with Twitter to expand the price data users will see when they search for stocks, financial assets, and crypto on the social media platform.

Previously, Twitter users saw real-time trading data provided by TradingView when they searched for a “cashtag,” or dollar sign in front of a ticker symbol, for companies listed on large index funds like the S&P 500, according to CNBC.

Now, the social media platform’s partnership with eToro will expand the number of assets compatible with cashtags, including a number of cryptocurrencies. Underneath price data, users can click on a link that will direct them to eToro’s website, where they are able to buy the stock or cryptocurrency and see more detailed trading information.

🎉Very excited to be launching a new $Cashtags partnership with @Twitter which will enable Twitter users to see real-time prices for a much wider range of stocks, crypto & other assets as well as having the option to invest through eToro. @elonmusk https://t.co/Iv2q9iNxbf — eToro (@eToro) April 13, 2023

“Financial content on social media has provided education to many who have felt excluded by more traditional channels,” Yoni Assia, cofounder and CEO of eToro, said in a statement. “Twitter has become a crucial part of the retail investing community.”

Yet, as of Thursday morning, the integration between Twitter and eToro seemed to be malfunctioning. When Fortune searched for a variety of popular assets—Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Netflix stock among them—no pricing data appeared.

Twitter and eToro did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Fortune. “We are checking this with Twitter so hopefully it will be resolved soon,” an eToro representative told Decrypt.

The partnership between Twitter and eToro is further evidence that Elon Musk, the embattled CEO of Twitter and Tesla, is pushing to turn the social media platform into an “everything app.”

In June 2022, before he bought the platform, he expressed admiration for WeChat, a ubiquitous messaging and social media platform in China, in a town hall with Twitter employees.

“You basically live on WeChat in China because it’s so usable and helpful to daily life,” he said. “And I think if we can achieve that, or even get close to that at Twitter, it would be an immense success.”

In October, he then tweeted that buying Twitter “is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

Most recently, his push to create “X” became a matter of legal record. The social media company has changed its name to X, according to a April 4 document filed in an ongoing lawsuit against the platform and Jack Dorsey, its former CEO.

Perhaps this is why, on Tuesday, Musk merely tweeted an “X.”