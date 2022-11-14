Sam Bankman-Fried may no longer be a CEO, but that doesn’t mean investors aren’t hanging on his every word…or…letter.

The 30-year-old founder of FTX published two mysterious tweets over the weekend: The first was just the word “What,” and the second the letter “H.”

On Monday, he added four tweets over the span of a couple of hours: “A,” “P,” “P,” and “E,” apparently beginning to spell out, “What happened.”

The tweets have some investors scratching their heads and making jokes, while others want him to be taken into custody.

Crypto investors and influencers are often quick to make light of bad news in the sector, and Bankman-Fried’s fall from grace certainly is no exception. The past year has seen notable people and organizations, including big-name investors and media personalities, elevate Bankman-Fried as a luminary and business icon.

But as the company faces bankruptcy, FTX customers and crypto enthusiasts, who may be affected indirectly, have turned to memes as a coping method.

SBF had sparsely tweeted or commented publicly since FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Some on Crypto Twitter had accused him of fleeing to Argentina, although he denied those allegations to Reuters.

While Twitter users may continue joking about the situation, SBF will have little to laugh about in the foreseeable future as the Justice Department takes a closer look at him, and a flurry of civil suits start to pour in.