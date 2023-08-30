Home Page
Health ·Cannabis

Federal health agency gives cannabis industry a big lift by endorsing looser drug rules for marijuana

BYJonathan Roeder, Riley Griffin and Bloomberg
The cannabis industry gets some help from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Marijuana stocks surged on Wednesday after the US Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to the Drug Enforcement Agency urging them to loosen rules on cannabis. 

The BI Global Cannabis Competitive Peers Index surged as much as 7.5% after the announcement. Tilray Brands Inc. and Canopy Growth Corp. led gains, both advancing at least 19%. 

Rachel Levine, the assistant health and human secretary, recommended to the Drug Enforcement Agency that cannabis be classified as a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Substances Act, according to a letter viewed by Bloomberg News. 

After a burst of optimism following the election of Joe Biden as president in 2020, pot stocks have been mired in a slump amid delays to changes in cannabis’ status as an illegal drug. 

Last October, Biden rolled out initiatives focused on marijuana, including a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple possession, while urging governors to do the same with state offenses. As a part of the effort, he asked the HHS secretary and the US Attorney General to initiate the administrative process to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

