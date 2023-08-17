NFL fans didn’t see a lot of their favorites last week. That could change as week three of the NFL pre-season gets under way, though.

While few, if any, teams will run their big players through an entire game (there’s no point in risking an injury before the regular season gets underway), this is generally the time coaches like to start putting their starters through a real-world workout.

After a tease of what the 2023-2024 season will hold last week, the NFL is ready to give fans a closer look. And like last week, the games will once again be stretched out, with the action kicking off Thursday evening, then airing through Monday night. The bulk of the games, though, will be held Saturday this week.

Keep in mind, also, that NFL pre-season games aren’t broadcast like the regular season. A handful are shown nationally, but in general, your best bet is to catch your local team on their affiliate of choice, usually CBS or Fox. You’ll have to wait for the regular season to watch them all (unless, of course, you sign up for one of the NFL’s streaming services.)

Here’s how best to catch the game.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

Here’s where to catch your favorite team as they begin the season. (The home team is listed second.) Keep in mind that while a few games will be televised nationally, you might be able to catch the local team on one of your broadcast channels.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Friday Aug. 18

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, 7:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS (channel will depend on location)

Saturday Aug. 19

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans, 4:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS (channel will depend on location)

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts, 7:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS (channel will depend on location)

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS (channel will depend on location)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS (channel will depend on location)

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS (channel will depend on location)

Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS (channel will depend on location)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams, 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC and CBS (channel will depend on location)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks, 10:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Sunday Aug. 20

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Monday Aug. 21

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders, 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. A number of this week’s games will be carried by broadcast networks, meaning watching will be fairly simple. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You can—and there are several options.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including tonight’s contest and all upcoming Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $6 or $12 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Keep in mind that starting Oct. 1, the prices will increase to $15 and $25.

Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads). In October, that jumps to $77 for the ad-supported plan and $90 for commercial free.

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month, until October 1, when the price increases to $77.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $73. YouTube is also now the home of Sunday Ticket. Prices on that service currently range from $300 to $439 for the season, with the current discounts.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. The seven-day free trial has disappeared, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $75 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $75 and up, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

You can, but not until next month. Amazon once again has the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football—but that exclusivity doesn’t kick in until mid-September. The first matchup on Amazon this year will be the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 14.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

A trio of them!

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a charge of $6.99 per month (including NFL Network). ($14.99 per month for premium, which includes NFL Network and RedZone.)

As mentioned above, YouTube has taken over broadcast duties for this channel, replacing DirecTV. With the current offered discounts, prices on the service (and the optional NFL Red Zone) currently range from $300 to $439 for the season.