There are now 63 female CFOs at Fortune Global 500 companies. Here’s the full list

Meet the 63 women currently in CFO roles at prominent companies around the globe.
Fortune’s Global 500 list released this month ranks the 500 largest companies in the world by revenue. The smallest company on the Global 500 has revenues of $30.9 billion (in comparison to the $7.2 billion in revenues it took to make this year’s Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. companies).
The finance chiefs at companies on the list represent a range of industries like utilities, with Min Zhu, CFO of State Grid, (no. 3), the oil and gas sector, with Kathryn Mikells, the CFO of ExxonMobil (no. 7), and technology, such as Amy Hood, CFO of Microsoft (no. 30), to name a few. (GE’s Carolina Dybeck Happe and Alphabet’s Ruth Porat will be transitioning from their CFO roles in September. Porat will become president and chief investment officer, but will continue as finance chief until a successor is named.)
There are also rising stars on the list. Among the 63 CFOs, there are two finance chiefs under the age of 40. Susan Li, 37, is the CFO at Meta, which landed at No. 81 on the Global 500 with annual revenue of $116.6 billion. Li leads the finance and facilities teams. Before becoming finance chief in November 2022, Li served as the VP of finance. She joined the company, then called Facebook, in 2008. Previously, Li was an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley.
A few weeks before starting her first CFO role, Li participated in a panel session during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in October 2022. “Traditionally, people have thought of CFOs as a steward” and that includes “running a tight finance ship,” Li said. But today, CFOs wear so many more hats, like “the efficient operator hat,” she said. “The CFO is really a partner in steering the business direction and product vision for the company,” Li said.
Jessica Fischer, 37, is the CFO of Charter Communications, based in Stamford, Conn., which landed at no. 261 on the Global 500 with annual revenue of $54 billion. Fischer was named CFO in October 2021. Before that, she served as EVP of finance and joined Charter as corporate treasurer in 2017. Fischer previously was a partner in the National Tax Department at EY.
Take a look at the complete list of the 63 women who are currently CFOs at Fortune Global 500 companies below:
