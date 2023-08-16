Chick-Fil-A is making the first major addition to its national menu in nine years, but the new sandwich won’t be around forever.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is a seasonal menu addition that will ride out the autumnal months. The chain is also adding a new milkshake to its lineup—the Caramel Crumble milkshake.

Chick-Fil-A says this is the first time it has offered a seasonal spin on its flagship sandwich. It blends Pimento cheese, pickled jalapenos and honey to elevate the offering.

“We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Stuart Tracy, creator of the new sandwich in a statement.

Overall, 30 different options were tested before the company settled on the new offering. The Honey Pepper Pimento was tested in 2020 in the Asheville, N.C., and upstate South Carolina markets.

While it’s the first seasonal offering for the sandwich, the company has been making seasonal shakes for years. This will be the seventh to make its debut. It was originally tested in 2021 in Salt Lake City. The shake is blended with caramel flavors along with butterscotch, white chocolate pieces, and blondie crumbles.

2023 has been a year of change for the fast food brand. In March, it announced it planned to open restaurants in Europe and Asia. The company’s success has also prompted competitors to offer upgraded chicken sandwiches of their own. None have had success quite on the level of Popeye’s in 2019, however, which sold out in days and became a viral sensation.