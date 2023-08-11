The growing alliance of influencers and sports betting added a pair of new members on Friday, as TikTok twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder launched a their podcast Twin Talk under Jake Paul’s online gambling and media platform Betr.

Former Fresno State and University of Miami basketball stars, the Cavinder twins were among the highest-paid college athletes after the NCAA approved Name Image and Likeness (NIL) monetization. But why would the sisters produce their podcast under a sports betting company?

“Growing up, all my sisters, all my family would play sports. Betr touches [sports] on the entertainment side, and the partnership, in general, goes hand-in-hand with who Hannah and I are,” says Haley Cavinder, who remains the highest-scoring freshman in Fresno State basketball history.

Her sister Hanna adds: “It’s a betting community, but it’s also a media platform.” The pair are also equity partners in Betr.

The combination of sports-related media and betting has proved to be enormously successful for Barstool’s Dave Portnoy, who managed to regain 100% ownership of his company from Penn Entertainment for just $1 after selling it for $550 million this week. Barstool has been able to create value by tapping and incubating media figures on the platform like now-top podcaster Alexandra Cooper.

And the marriage of media, sports betting, and influencers has likely helped to fortify Betr as a venture capital darling, which was valued a $300 million at the time of its $35 million Series A extension (total funding is $85 million). The company is backed by a variety of angels and institutions, including Travis Scott and David Grutman as well as 8VC and Fuel Venture Capital.

It seems that Betr cofounder Paul, who launched the company in August of 2022, is emulating the Barstool model by bringing the Cavinder Twins in as equity partners and launching their podcast via the media arm of Betr. And of course, Paul is the guest on episode one, which is available on Spotify, YouTube and Apple music.