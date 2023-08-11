Chime Financial doesn’t need buildings to build trust

This week I spoke with Janelle Sallenave, the chief experience officer at Chime, about how the digital financial services provider earns customer trust without the physical trappings of a traditional bank—physical infrastructure like branches, which serve as literal touchstones for a bank’s authenticity.

According to Sallenave, the answer is easy: Put the customer first.

“The data that we have at Chime has shown us unequivocally that you do not need a physical branch or branch network to be able to earn trust,” Sallenave says. “I don’t say that just because 75% of our members choose to use us as their primary relationship, but because those members are so satisfied that they are referring their friends and family to Chime at a higher rate than anyone else in financial services.”

It’s important to note—as Chime does on its website—that Chime is not actually a bank. Rather, the digital native fintech company is a go-between for customers and banks, offering users checking accounts, secured credit cards, and other financial services. Those services allow users with low-cash flow to still gain access to credit-building systems, boosting their economic strength.

But while Chime partners with banks to provide necessary liquidity, resources, and that fundamental level of account security, the app’s tech- and consumer-first approach has allowed Chima to innovate services beyond traditional banking—services such as depositing paychecks in customer accounts a day before they clear.

Chime serves 14.5 million users, many of whom Sallenave says are living paycheck-to-paycheck so that extra day can make a difference. Meanwhile traditional banks, Sallenave says, were built on a model that values “where the money is,” which means focusing on keeping large volumes of assets under management. That typically results in the needs of large corporate customers being given favor over smaller retail consumers.

“Our model is fundamentally different than traditional banks, which means we can innovate and build these products that are just built on a completely different premise,” Sallenave says.

Even so, Chime does provide service in person, too. Through a partnership with Walgreens, Chime even allows customers to deposit cash into their Chime accounts. Meanwhile, the fintech app has also partnered with an ATM service provider to give Chime users access to over 60,000 cash points. But that, Sallenave, is more about providing convenience than building trust.

“For us, building trust really is as simple as putting the member first, whether that is through how we build products, how we think about using technology for safety, and how we support them when they have questions,” Sallenave says. “When you do that really right, and when you do it authentically, you build that trust.”

Eamon Barrett

eamon.barrett@fortune.com

IN OTHER NEWS

Is Meta blocking whistleblowers?

Content creators claim they have been banned from a Meta-run Facebook group for influencers after speaking out about a shortfall in Meta’s promised ad-sharing payments. Two creators who spoke to Fortune said they were removed from the invite-only Meta Creators Community group, run by the company’s Scaled Partnerships team, with no warning and little explanation, shortly after complaining about the payments issue.

Vulnerable, authentic

Fortune published an “ultimate guide” to being happy, which includes the interesting tidbit that “relationships are nothing without vulnerability, as this is the foundation of genuine connections.” That’s a sentiment similar to what a lot of businesses have shared about building trust with customers: It pays to be authentic, which can include admitting mistakes and enduring a fallout.

Who wants to return to work?

Two-thirds of the 700 hybrid working financial executives recently surveyed by Deloitte and Workplace Intelligence said they would likely quit if they were ordered to return to the office five days a week. That’s despite Wall Street bosses being among the most vocal in calling for an end to the work-from-home liberation created by the pandemic. The report warns hardline return-to-office mandates risk flushing out the leadership pipeline.

To infinity, and back

On Thursday, British billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s commercial space company, Virgin Galactic, finally hit a milestone it worked towards for nearly two decades—sending tourists into space. The company’s rocket-powered space plane, VSS Unity, took three paying customers to the edge of our atmosphere Thursday morning, including one former Olympian who had bought his ticket 18 years ago.

TRUST EXERCISE

“While assistive A.I. can free up newsrooms to do more truth-seeking reporting and boost reader engagement, generative A.I. would sow confusion and, if left unchecked, would risk making the public so exhausted by an unreliable information environment that they might rush toward any falsehood or ideology which would provide comfort.”

Josh Brandau, the former CMO of the Los Angeles Times, says in this Fortune commentary that the U.K.’s Financial Times is the only major publication to publicly pledge that they will not print A.I.-generated content. Brandau argues more media institutions need to do the same while admitting that the research capabilities of A.I. tools could help journalists actually perform better.