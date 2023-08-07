One of the most-requested features among Threads users, both past and present, is finally becoming reality.

Mark Zuckerberg, in a Thread over the weekend, announced the Twitter-clone would be getting a Web version “in the next few weeks” as it looks to stem the ongoing loss of users it has faced since its launch on July 5. Also on the way is a search function.

“A good week for Threads,” Zuckerberg wrote. “The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long term app. Lots of work ahead but excited about the team’s pace of shipping. Search and web coming in the next few weeks.”

Threads could use the boost. While the social media site got off to a tremendous start, seemingly poised to give Twitter a real competitor, users quickly wandered away from the site, which was launched without many of the features that other text-based social media sites offer.

Peak usage saw 44 million users on the site. As of July 31, however, the daily active user count for the site have dropped 82%, according to the latest data from Sensor Tower.

The average time spent has dropped from 19 minutes at its peak to just 2.6 minutes. And instead of opening it 14 times day, current users only use it about three times.

The numbers show that the slowdown in users isn’t … slowing down for the Meta property. Just two weeks ago, traffic was down 70% from Threads launch. Twitter users have remained steady at 200 million.

Zuckerberg has shrugged off the drops, saying the focus now is improving the site’s basic functions, then growing the community.