A bout with Elon Musk may no longer be on the agenda, but that hasn’t slowed down Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s mixed martial art (MMA) training.

The Meta CEO has been practicing martial art since 2020, and won gold and silver medals at his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in May this year.

And even though a much-anticipated fight between 39-year-old Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk may never come to fruition, the man worth $117 billion is continuing his grueling fitness regime for other bouts.

Writing on his new platform Threads, Zuckerberg responded to fast food giant McDonald’s which asked its followers what their orders are.

Zuckerberg, dubbed ‘Zuck’ on the app, responded: “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?”

According to calorie estimates on McDoanld’s website, the haul could add up to more than 3,000 calories—more than double the adult recommended intake of 1,200 calories a day.

But the California-based entrepreneur revealed the unusually high-calorie intake is actually a tool for his training.

UFC fighter Mark Davis responded to Zuckerberg’s order: “You’re in camp! No Mcdonalds 😂” to which Zuckerberg shot back: “Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it’s so delicious…”

In good company

Zuckerberg isn’t the only tech titan partial to a sweet treat.

Twitter owner Musk—an opponent in a rivalry that goes so deep it resulted in a proposal of a physical fight in June—has openly said he eats a doughnut every day for breakfast.

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett famously told Fortune he has the “diet of a six-year-old.”

“If I eat 2,700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I drink at least five 12-ounce servings. I do it every day,” Buffett added.

As well as reports of Buffett serving glasses of coke to Japanese trading houses earlier this year, his unusual diet was further exposed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation founder revealed in 2016 that when Buffett visited the Gates’ home he opened a pack of Oreos for breakfast. Gates added: “Our kids immediately demanded they have some too. He may set a poor example for young people, but it’s a diet that somehow works for him.”

“He mostly eats hamburgers, ice cream, and Coke,” Gates continued.

Gates, although a proponent of a plant-based diet, is also a fan of a McDonald’s burger himself every now and again.

In 2016 Joe Cerrell, a managing director of the Gates Foundation, told the Daily Telegraph Gates likes his hotel rooms to be “full of Diet Coke” and enjoys cheeseburgers at lunch meetings, “no matter who you are.”

“If you get the lunchtime slot with Bill, you’re eating burgers,” Cerrell added. “Someone will always be sent to get bags of McDonald’s. I don’t think Melinda lets him have them at home.”