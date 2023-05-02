The diet of one of the world’s most famous investors is well-known to fly in the face of what one might assume a billionaire’s lifestyle looks like.

Warren Buffett, founder of investment group Berkshire Hathaway, has previously revealed he eats the “diet of a six-year-old” with friends and family revealing he enjoys multiple burgers a day, washed down with pints of Coca-Cola.

Buffett, who famously owns 400 million shares in the fizzy drinks brand, reportedly made sure he could keep up his habit while on a trip to Japan last month.

Buffett traveled to Tokyo to meet with bosses of the country’s top five investment houses: Itochu, Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co., Sumitomo Corp., and Marubeni.

The seasoned investor, reportedly worth $116 billion according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire’s Index, already owns more than 6% in each of the houses—named sogo shosha—but previously told reporters he was looking to tighten his ties with the companies.

Insiders with knowledge of the talks have now confirmed what happened during the meetings, and what the Oracle of Omaha quizzed the business leaders on.

The individuals from the elite trading houses were invited to come into Buffett’s luxury suite at the Four Seasons Hotel, and naturally were offered a glass of coke.

The sources, who spoke to Bloomberg anonymously, said the conversations took place over multiple glasses of Buffett’s famous investment and centered around one theme—a move away from commodities.

The 92-year-old investment titan listened intently to the firms’ plans to move away from the likes of fossil fuels and metals, the sources continued, saying Buffett asked many questions of each house.

Among his queries were how the investment firms operated, how they navigate geopolitical tensions and economic turbulence, as well as where the historic companies want to focus next.

Buffett has been open about his plans to work more closely with the sogo shosha, telling Nikkei Asia last month he wanted to be the first port of call for the firms if they were looking to raise funds.

“We don’t think it’s impossible that we will partner with them at some point in the future in a specific deal,” he said. “We would love if any of the five would come to us ever and say, We’re thinking of doing something very big, or we’re about to buy something and we would like a partner, or whatever.”

What next?

Buffett’s trip has been viewed as a seal of approval for Japan’s businesses—a nod the companies are seemingly keen to make good on.

It’s no surprise, as since the conglomerate disclosed its purchases of the Japanese stakes in August 2020 the share price of all have ballooned.

Marubeni shares have approximately tripled in value since Buffett confirmed he was on board, Mitsubishi and Mitsui shares have doubled, and Itochu and Sumitomo have gained at least 65%.

A Mitsubishi spokesperson told Fortune: “We will strive to enhance our corporate value through dialog, not only with Berkshire but also with our various stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Mitsui told Bloomberg the company and Buffett had a “meaningful exchange of views on how to expand our profits”.

Marubeni told Bloomberg the company aims to maximize value for all stockholders including Berkshire Hathaway, while Sumitomo said it will continue to talk with Buffett as a shareholder and a business partner.

The other investment houses did not immediately respond when contacted by Fortune for comment.