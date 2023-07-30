Kanye West’s account reinstated on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter

Kanye West has been reinstated on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, after a nearly eight-month suspension.

The musician and designer, who now goes by the name Ye, had his account reinstated Saturday. X told the Wall Street Journal that the account won’t be eligible for monetization, nor will advertisements appear next to posts.

Ye has yet to post on the social network since the account’s reinstatement.

Elon Musk, X’s owner, suspended Ye’s account last December after the musician shared an image combining the Star of David and a swastika, which was removed from the platform. At the time, Musk said Ye had breached a company rule against incitement to violence.

The account was reinstated after X received reassurance that Ye wouldn’t use the platform to share harmful language, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Neither Ye nor X responded immediately to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

Last week, Adidas AG said it would start a second batch of Yeezy sneaker sales as part of its plan to work through the inventory of products leftover from the canceled collaboration with Ye.