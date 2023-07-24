X? Oh. Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand is an assault on the user experience

Let’s not pretend that “Twitter” was one of the all-time great brand names. It conveyed a sense of frivolity that may have been attractive at first, but that also made it easy to avoid taking it seriously, even as the service was becoming integral to the business and political worlds. Historians will one day look back at the fact that “tweets” could move markets and raise nuclear tensions, and justifiably roll their eyes.

But while Twitter’s terminology was dumb, at least it was user-friendly; everyone knows what you mean when you say “tweet” or “retweet.” The language that comes with the site’s new name—X, as of last night—is by comparison very badly thought through.

The “X” name itself was trailed nearly a year ago by owner Elon Musk, who once had a separate online bank called X.com that morphed into PayPal, and who named one of his kids X, and who stuck it in the names of both his space and A.I. ventures. So while “X” may sound like a cheap energy drink marketed at teenage boys, or something a particularly dull Apprentice contestant might suggest as a team name, it’s certainly not a surprise.

What is surprising—maybe—is the lack of thought that went into the rebranding of core Twitter functionality.

According to Musk, tweets are now called “x’s,” which is a branding nightmare on multiple levels. Firstly, lovers of the English language will now be forced to hold their noses and stick an apostrophe where it doesn’t belong, à la Musk, or to write it out as “xs”, which reads (perhaps appropriately) as “excess.” However it’s written, there’s also an obvious problem with referring to “x’s” that can be best demonstrated by this short exchange: “Did you see Elon’s latest X?” “No. What’s her name?”

Then there’s the fact that, since Windows 95 came out a generation ago, the whole world has been trained to see an “x” as the button you press to close something. Which may be why, at the time of writing, X still incongruously features a “tweet” button. (Speaking of preexisting associations, Musk may describe the new X logo as “minimalist Art Deco,” but some have noted it’s actually just a 22-year-old Unicode symbol that he’ll have trouble protecting.)

And what about retweeting? The Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account asked that very question, to which Musk replied: “That whole concept should be rethought.” I mean, that’s one way to announce a thoroughly fundamental change to the service’s core nature, but it prompts the question: Did Musk decide to rethink retweets before, or did he belatedly realize there’s no elegant way to fit the concept into the new branding?

If Musk spent last night waging war on the English language, his deputy, X CEO Linda Yaccarino, once again took the fight to reality itself. “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity—centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking—creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” she x’d (?), stretching the meaning of the word “centered” well past its breaking point. “Powered by A.I., X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

I for one can’t wait. Twitter is dead. Long live the “close” button.

David Meyer

NEWSWORTHY

SBF gagged. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to a gag order after prosecutors in his fraud case accused him of sharing documents with the New York Times, leading to an article about his former partner Caroline Ellison, who is now going to be a star witness in his trial. Reuters reports that SBF agreed to stop making public statements that could interfere with the case, but denied witness tampering.

SEC probes Bolt. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the e-commerce toolkit company Bolt (not to be confused with the European ride-hailing and delivery firm of the same name) and cofounder Ryan Breslow. As The Information reported, the agency is looking into claims that Breslow and Bolt misled investors when raising Series E financing a couple of years back.

Spotify price hike. Under investor pressure to become consistently profitable, Spotify has followed other streaming services in raising prices. The company’s ad-free premium plan will become a buck more expensive at $10.99 per month. The Wall Street Journal broke the news, but Spotify has now confirmed it.

SIGNIFICANT FIGURES

$24,000

—The price of a new car that Tesla reportedly may produce for the Indian market and for export. That’s about $16,000 less than the current base-spec Model 3. Per Reuters, Tesla is meeting with India’s commerce minister this month to discuss the building of a new factory.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sam Altman’s A.I.-busting crypto token Worldcoin is live. All you have to do is scan your eyeball, by Leo Schwartz

Marc Andreessen says his A.I. policy conversations in D.C. ‘go very differently’ once China is brought up, by Steve Mollman

Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey urges ‘calm’ after Elon Musk eliminates the last traces of his original company, by Christiaan Hetzner

Court ruling that Elon Musk threatened Tesla workers in tweet will be reconsidered: ‘Why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing?,’ by Bloomberg

The $234 billion venture capital sector sometimes uses an illegal pricing strategy, new research suggests—but it’s killing innovation, too, by Paige Hagy

Writers strike: Why A.I. is such a hot-button issue in Hollywood’s labor battle with SAG-AFTRA, by the Associated Press

3 easy steps to start using ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Bing Chat A.I. tools right now, by Stephen Pastis

BEFORE YOU GO

All we hear is radio uh-oh. Security researchers have discovered what seems to be an intentional flaw in a popular implementation of the TETRA radio standard that cops and armies use to communicate around the world. It means such organizations’ sensitive traffic can be easily decoded.

According to Vice’s report on the matter, European standards-setters say the possibility of breaking the algorithm was intentionally “designed for and subject to export control regulations which determine the strength of the encryption.” The researchers, however, characterize it as a backdoor.