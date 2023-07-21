The U.K. mustn’t forget its engineering strengths. Engineers turn ideas into reality–and drive global development

From mankind’s first powered flight 120 years ago, to the harnessing of renewable energy through solar panels, and breakthroughs in controlled drug delivery that promise major advances in medical care–history shows us that humanity relies on engineers to develop creative solutions to the world’s problems, time and time again.

Engineering is the process through which the fruits of great scientific discovery are brought into the real world, delivering practical solutions to actual problems, opening up new industries, and creating growth in the economy.

And yet all too often people in the U.K. overlook the power of engineering. Forgetting the breadth and importance of the profession, as society is increasingly distracted by admittedly impressive technological innovations such as A.I. Engineering, however, is the gateway to civilization–not because it substitutes human reasoning, but because it involves humans in getting things done. It is the practical expression of everyday life. So when people speak to me about the important role played by science and technology, I ask them, “What about engineering?” And they respond, “Oh yes, that too.’ Engineering has become the silent noun–and we should not allow that to be the case.

Politicians think that policy, which is essential for the creation of incentives, regulations, and so forth, is the end of the matter. But actually, that is just the beginning. An understanding of the engineering approach, which integrates science, policy, commerce, and humanity, is what makes a real difference.

The purpose of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, which I chair, is to make this case as powerfully as possible. We do this in four ways: by celebrating our collective successes, showcasing engineering excellence from around the globe, inspiring the next generation of engineers who will have to grapple with the challenges of the future, and embedding the message. Allow me to say a little more about each.

The Queen Elizabeth Prize was launched in 2012 by a cross-party group and is now in its 10th anniversary year. This prestigious award has become a global icon, attracting laureates from all corners of the world. It is often colloquially termed ‘the Nobel Prize for Engineering’, and in effect, that is what it now is.

We showcase engineering excellence wherever possible. The previous recipients of the prize are responsible for the internet and the world wide web, controlled release large molecule drug delivery, digital imaging sensors, the Global Positioning System, LED lighting, the world’s strongest permanent magnet, and PERC solar photovoltaic technology. These innovations have transformed our lives and will continue to shape the world we live in for decades to come.

We must strive for a diverse engineering workforce that designs products, services, and systems that are as diverse as the societies they serve so that biases that create or deepen inequalities aren’t built into the design process. According to 2022 figures, only 16.5% of U.K. professional engineers are women, and at the current rate of accepted university applications for engineering degrees being submitted by women (currently only 18%), we won’t see gender parity among entrants until 2085. Additionally, there are still far too few people from ethnic minorities and LGBT+ people studying engineering or working in the profession. A less diverse pool makes for a weaker profession and ultimately inhibits progress.

To give our message even greater impact, the Science Museum, in partnership with the Queen Elizabeth Prize, has recently opened Engineers in London, the first permanent gallery of its kind to showcase how engineers change the world and turn ideas into reality. Through profiles and exhibits from over 60 engineers including Queen Elizabeth Prize laureates, the gallery is a celebration of scientific excellence touching every corner of humanity. It is a celebration, a showcase, and an inspiration, and I encourage you to visit and experience the transformative power of engineering for yourself.

For the U.K. to continue to drive global development, we must respect and acknowledge the essential role that the engineering discipline plays in turning scientific and technological ideas into reality. If we want to overcome the challenges societies face in the future, including climate change, we must continue to educate and inspire future generations to take up careers within engineering.

Lord Browne of Madingley is the Chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering Foundation.

