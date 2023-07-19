The U.S. men’s soccer team couldn’t beat the competition in Qatar, but now the women’s national team will face the world.
The Women’s World Cup kicks off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. And for Americans it could be, in many ways, even bigger than last year’s biggest sporting event. Like the men’s cup, this is a truly worldwide event, but this is the first Women’s World Cup since since the pandemic struck and it brings to American screens the overwhelming colossus of the women’s game.
The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) is the overwhelming favorite this year, as usual. The USWNT are the +225 favorites in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. England, Spain, German and France are the other top contenders.
It’s also a noteworthy tournament as this will be the final World Cup for USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe, as she has announced her pending retirement. While she’s no longer captain of the squad, she’s still a major draw.
Even without that, it can be a lot to keep up with the Women’s World Cup for both rabid football/soccer fans and casual ones. Be warned, though … if you want to watch the matches live, you’re going to have to sacrifice a lot of sleep. The vast majority of the games are in the very early morning hours on the East Coast.
Overwhelmed? Here’s all you’ll need to know.
When is the opening match in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
The first kick-off will take place at 3:00 a.m. ET on July 20 in Auckland, New Zealand’s Eden Park. New Zealand will face Norway. That will be followed by two others (and the three-a-days will continue for a while.
What is the schedule for group stage matches in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
July 20
New Zealand vs Norway, 3:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Australia vs. Ireland, 6:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Nigeria vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
July 21
Phillipines vs. Switzerland, 1:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Spain vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
USA vs. Vietnam, 9:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
July 22
Zambia vs. Japan, 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Denmark vs. China, 8:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
July 23
Sweden vs. South Africa, 1:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
France vs. Jamaica, 6:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
July 24
Italy vs. Argentina, 2:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Brazil vs. Panama, 7:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Columbia vs. South Korea, 10:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
July 25
New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Switzerland vs. Norway, 4:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
July 26
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Canada vs. Ireland, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
U.S. vs. Netherlands, 9:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
July 27
Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Australia vs. Nigeria, 6:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Argentina vs. South Africa, 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
July 28
England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
China vs. Haiti, 7:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
July 29
Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
France vs. Brazil, 6:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
July 30
South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Norway vs. Philippines, 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Germany vs. Columbia, 5:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
July 31
Japan vs. Spain, 3:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Canada vs. Australia, 6:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Aug. 1
Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Portugal vs. U.S., 3:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
China vs. England, 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Haiti vs. Denmark, 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Aug. 2
Argentina vs. Sweden, 3:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
South Africa vs. Italy, 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Panama vs. France, 6:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Aug. 3
Morocco vs. Columbia, 6:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
South Korea vs. Germany, 6:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Round of 16
Saturday, Aug. 5 at 1:00 a.m. ET — Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7:00 a.m. ET
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET — Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 a.m. ET
Semifinals
Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 4:00 a.m. ET and Thursday, Aug. 16 at 6:00 a.m. ET
Third-place match
Saturday, Aug. 19 at 4:00 a.m. ET
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final
Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6 a.m. ET
What are the groups in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Philippines
Group B: Canada, Nigeria, Australia, Ireland
Group C: Japan, Costa Rica, Spain, Zambia
Group D: England, China, Haiti, Denmark
Group E: U.S., Netherlands, Portugal, Vietnam
Group F: France, Brazil, Jamaica, Panama
Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina
Group H: Germany, Columbia, South Korea, Morocco
What’s the schedule for the USWNT in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
Friday, July 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET: U.S. vs. Vietnam on Fox
Wednesday, July 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET: U.S. vs. Netherlands on Fox
Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3:00 a.m. ET: Portugal vs. U.S. on Fox
Can I watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?
You’ll be able to watch some, but not most of it. Fox will carry most of the USWNT games, along with a handful of others, as will Telemundo. Both of those can be picked up via an over-the-air antenna in most cities, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription.
To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home. Note, however, that you won’t be able to watch games on FS1, which will carry a number of games for English audiences.
How can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?
Take your pick:
Peacock
NBC’s streaming service is the place to watch the Women’s World Cup in Spanish, but English speaking audiences will have to find another option. There will also be on-demand broadcasts of completed games. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $6 or $12 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)
Hulu with Live TV
The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.
YouTubeTV
After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.
Sling TV
Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.
DirecTV Stream
Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.
Fubo TV
This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.
Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup taking place?
Australia and New Zealand are hosting this year’s Women’s World Cup, marking the first time the event has taken place in two countries. A total of 10 venues will see matches take place, with six in Australia and four in New Zealand. The final game will take place at Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia.
What’s the controversy surrounding the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
After receiving backlash for forbidding male players to wear a rainbow armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights in last year’s World Cup in Qatar, FIFA promised to do better. But on the eve of the Women’s World Cup, the organization announced it would not change the regulation. Instead, players can choose one of eight FIFA-sanctioned armbands that focus on other social causes, but not LGBTQ+ ones. Captains who defy the rule and wear the rainbow or OneLove armband could be forced to leave the pitch.