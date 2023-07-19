The U.S. men’s soccer team couldn’t beat the competition in Qatar, but now the women’s national team will face the world.

The Women’s World Cup kicks off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. And for Americans it could be, in many ways, even bigger than last year’s biggest sporting event. Like the men’s cup, this is a truly worldwide event, but this is the first Women’s World Cup since since the pandemic struck and it brings to American screens the overwhelming colossus of the women’s game.

The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) is the overwhelming favorite this year, as usual. The USWNT are the +225 favorites in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. England, Spain, German and France are the other top contenders.

It’s also a noteworthy tournament as this will be the final World Cup for USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe, as she has announced her pending retirement. While she’s no longer captain of the squad, she’s still a major draw.

Even without that, it can be a lot to keep up with the Women’s World Cup for both rabid football/soccer fans and casual ones. Be warned, though … if you want to watch the matches live, you’re going to have to sacrifice a lot of sleep. The vast majority of the games are in the very early morning hours on the East Coast.

Overwhelmed? Here’s all you’ll need to know.

When is the opening match in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The first kick-off will take place at 3:00 a.m. ET on July 20 in Auckland, New Zealand’s Eden Park. New Zealand will face Norway. That will be followed by two others (and the three-a-days will continue for a while.

What is the schedule for group stage matches in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

July 20

New Zealand vs Norway, 3:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Australia vs. Ireland, 6:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Nigeria vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

July 21

Phillipines vs. Switzerland, 1:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

USA vs. Vietnam, 9:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

July 22

Zambia vs. Japan, 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Denmark vs. China, 8:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

July 23

Sweden vs. South Africa, 1:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

France vs. Jamaica, 6:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

July 24

Italy vs. Argentina, 2:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Brazil vs. Panama, 7:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Columbia vs. South Korea, 10:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

July 25

New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Switzerland vs. Norway, 4:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

July 26

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Canada vs. Ireland, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

U.S. vs. Netherlands, 9:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

July 27

Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Australia vs. Nigeria, 6:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Argentina vs. South Africa, 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

July 28

England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

China vs. Haiti, 7:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

July 29

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

France vs. Brazil, 6:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

July 30

South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Norway vs. Philippines, 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Germany vs. Columbia, 5:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

July 31

Japan vs. Spain, 3:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Canada vs. Australia, 6:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Aug. 1

Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Portugal vs. U.S., 3:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

China vs. England, 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Haiti vs. Denmark, 7:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Aug. 2

Argentina vs. Sweden, 3:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

South Africa vs. Italy, 3:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Panama vs. France, 6:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Aug. 3

Morocco vs. Columbia, 6:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

South Korea vs. Germany, 6:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Round of 16

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 1:00 a.m. ET — Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET — Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 a.m. ET

Semifinals

Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 4:00 a.m. ET and Thursday, Aug. 16 at 6:00 a.m. ET

Third-place match

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 4:00 a.m. ET

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final

Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6 a.m. ET

What are the groups in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Philippines

Group B: Canada, Nigeria, Australia, Ireland

Group C: Japan, Costa Rica, Spain, Zambia

Group D: England, China, Haiti, Denmark

Group E: U.S., Netherlands, Portugal, Vietnam

Group F: France, Brazil, Jamaica, Panama

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Columbia, South Korea, Morocco

What’s the schedule for the USWNT in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Friday, July 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET: U.S. vs. Vietnam on Fox

Wednesday, July 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET: U.S. vs. Netherlands on Fox

Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3:00 a.m. ET: Portugal vs. U.S. on Fox

Can I watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You’ll be able to watch some, but not most of it. Fox will carry most of the USWNT games, along with a handful of others, as will Telemundo. Both of those can be picked up via an over-the-air antenna in most cities, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home. Note, however, that you won’t be able to watch games on FS1, which will carry a number of games for English audiences.

How can I stream the 2023 Women’s World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Take your pick:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service is the place to watch the Women’s World Cup in Spanish, but English speaking audiences will have to find another option. There will also be on-demand broadcasts of completed games. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $6 or $12 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup taking place?

Australia and New Zealand are hosting this year’s Women’s World Cup, marking the first time the event has taken place in two countries. A total of 10 venues will see matches take place, with six in Australia and four in New Zealand. The final game will take place at Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia.

What’s the controversy surrounding the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

After receiving backlash for forbidding male players to wear a rainbow armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights in last year’s World Cup in Qatar, FIFA promised to do better. But on the eve of the Women’s World Cup, the organization announced it would not change the regulation. Instead, players can choose one of eight FIFA-sanctioned armbands that focus on other social causes, but not LGBTQ+ ones. Captains who defy the rule and wear the rainbow or OneLove armband could be forced to leave the pitch.