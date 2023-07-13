Good morning!

You can’t talk about gender equity in the workplace without acknowledging the poor experience many transgender employees face at work.

A new study released Tuesday by the nonprofit think tank Coqual finds that transgender employees report higher levels of negative interactions in the workplace than their cisgender peers. The research looks at the current state of gender equity within organizations and paints a clear picture that employers still have significant work to do to promote true intersectionality and belonging for all employees.

According to Coqual’s survey of over 5,000 professionals, 60% of transgender and gender-diverse workers in the U.S. say that gender-nonconforming employees experience negative stereotypes and social interactions at work. In comparison, only 39% of surveyed cisgender professionals agree. Almost half of transgender and gender-diverse professionals say they’ve been told their gender nonconformity is “just a phase,” while 54% say they’ve been misgendered at work. And 41% of those surveyed say colleagues have told them they make their peers uncomfortable due to their identity.

“It illustrates that we have a long way to go to achieve gender equity,” said Lanaya Irvin, CEO of Coqual, when presenting the report earlier this week. The findings are timely. This year has seen a record number of anti-trans laws, and as of April, over 400 anti-LGBTQ bills had been introduced in U.S. state legislatures, according to CNN.

But Irvin is not discouraged. “The data we see shows that younger professionals are really challenging these outdated gender norms and embracing a much more expansive view of gender and identity,” she said at the event. “With this work, we’re encouraging our partners also to do a bit of work, to get ready [and] look beyond the binary, to prepare for the future of gender in the workplace.”

Irvin called for more employers to implement policies, programs, and people management strategies reflecting a gender-diverse workforce. Action can look as simple as educating leaders and employees so they avoid burdening transgender employees with “potentially invasive or insensitive questions,” wrote Fortune’s Paige McGlauflin in March. Leaders can encourage more employees to share their pronouns and obtain regular feedback from their LGBTQ affinity groups.

“We know that we must apply an intersectional lens to this work, considering how race, class, caste, sexuality, and other dimensions of identity bring complexity and impact our experiences in the workplace,” said Irvin.

Amber Burton

amber.burton@fortune.com

@amberbburton

Reporter's Notebook

The most compelling data, quotes, and insights from the field.

The Great Resignation appears to have quietly ended, and the pendulum of power is swinging back to employers.

“A lot of workers are starting to feel nervous. We’ve been hearing for a long time now about the risks of a recession…workers are aware of that, they’re hearing these warnings, they’re seeing the economy is not booming along the way it was coming out of the pandemic.” (Listen time: 24 min) New York Times

Around the Table

A round-up of the most important HR headlines, studies, podcasts, and long-reads.

- A state appeals court ruled that IBM and other employers must pay workers for the costs they incurred while working from home during the pandemic. San Francisco Chronicle

- Shopify is using a new internal calculator connected to employees’ calendars to estimate the financial cost of meetings. The goal is to boost productivity and cut down on unnecessary meetings. Bloomberg

- Twitter's former head of total rewards filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging that the company did not pay employees the full amount of severance they were promised when laid off last year. CNN

- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says highly skilled occupations, such as law, medicine, and finance, stand to lose the most jobs as a result of A.I. Guardian

Watercooler

Everything you need to know from Fortune.

Blind spots. Executives are misreading employee sentiment and gaining false confidence from engagement surveys that often disguise worker dissatisfaction. —Phil Wahba

A.I. takeover. An Indian A.I. app company replaced 90% of its customer support staff with chatbots. Its CEO says customer support costs have dropped by 85% since implementing the technology. —Orianna Rosa Royle

DEI real talk. Some leaders are still hesitant to speak out about the value of diversity in business, writes Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work, in a commentary for Fortune. “Acknowledge to your people why it makes you uncomfortable.” —Michael Bush