Prime Day 2023 is set to look a fair bit different than its predecessors.

With millions of products on sale and discovery a growing issue, Amazon is reworking how it handles its summer sale day—from the big deals to the more typical ones.

Let’s be honest, though. Prime Day is, for many people, about the big deals. And historically, those have often sold out in seconds. Recognizing that can take the fun out of the event, Amazon has reworked the ways you can get a $100 TV or save 60% on a Bulova watch.

Prime members will be able to request an invitation to buy the deals right up until the start of Prime Day. If they’re among the lucky ones, they’ll be notified during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item. And they won’t have to frantically click. They’ll have until the end of the day to redeem the offer.

Looking for something more specific? Amazon will pay special attention to your shopping and wish lists this Prime Day. If you don’t have time or inclination to scroll through the site, you can get notifications about items you’ve bookmarked or put on a list. You’ll also be able to set up alerts on your recently viewed and searched items. (Signup for that will go live on Prime Day.)

Got Alexa? Amazon’s Echo device will notify you as much as 24 hours in advance of a deal on your wishlist becoming available. That also goes for anything marked “saved for later” in your shopping cart.

You can even have Alexa take care of the shopping for you this year, giving the device permission to order on your behalf

Finally, aware that the majority of shoppers utilize the Amazon app, rather than a desktop, the retailer is also enabling notifications from “watched and waitlisted deals,” alerting users when a lightning deal for something on their wish list kicks off. Those notifications will continue beyond Prime Day.