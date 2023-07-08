After months of debate, the Supreme Court recently ruled that race-based admissions were unconstitutional, effectively ending affirmative action. Set against the backdrop of Harvard, one of the world’s most prestigious universities and the country’s oldest private college, the years-long saga of the case highlighted the American education system’s troubling lack of diversity, often exacerbated by long-standing legacy admissions.

Harvard itself became a sort of case study—or pariah, depending on who you ask—for the inequalities of American education. In recent weeks, Harvard has been hit with a lawsuit and a state-wide bill in Massachusetts, both aimed at curbing the school’s legacy admissions.

Even President Joe Biden chided the practice, saying legacy admissions “expanded privilege instead of opportunity.”

The lawsuit, court ruling, and general condemnation all raise bigger questions about the direction of American education. Can it live up to its stated goals as a critical stepping stone toward achieving the American Dream? Or does it now perpetuate inequality by trapping middle- and lower-class students into never-ending cycles of student debt that wealthy students can either pay off with ease or never accrue to begin with? Has higher education gone from being the Great Equalizer meant to level the playing field to a system that tilts it further toward those who need it least?

A comprehensive report by Goldman Sachs found one type of college more than any other lives up to the promise of social mobility: historically Black colleges and universities.

HBCUs deliver on American Dream

The report, released last month, found that HBCUs help students from low-income families move into higher incomes at about twice the rate of other colleges and universities. The upward class mobility at HBCUs is even more notable considering HBCUs are less than 3% of colleges in the U.S. but account for 13% of bachelor’s degrees earned by Black students, and 20% of Black STEM graduates.

HBCUs also do a better job than other universities of recruiting, admitting, and ultimately educating first-generation college students—who comprise a staggering 45% of the student body at four-year HBCUs, according to the report.