Tech stocks have surged on ‘nothing but hope,’ says the top markets strategist who’s been worrying about the future of capitalism

There’s a big question hanging over the stock market’s huge 2023 comeback: does it have legs? Rising interest rates and stubborn inflation sent stocks tumbling in 2022, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite turned in a record performance through the first six months of this year, rising nearly 40% after the release of OpenAI’s new generative A.I. chatbot, ChatGPT, helped sparked a wave of investor enthusiasm over A.I. At least officially, the bear market of last year gave way to the running of the bulls on Wall Street this June.

Rising stocks, the potential for sustained economic growth, and a productivity-enhancing A.I.-induced “4th industrial revolution” have many analysts screaming buy, but Société Générale’s Albert Edwards remains cautious. “The U.S. tech sector has surged on the back of what may prove to be nothing but hope—mainly AI related,” the global strategist for the historic French investment bank wrote in a Wednesday note. “Actual earnings are poor in absolute and relative terms.” Edwards may be worth listening to for more than his bearish disposition—he’s been a loud voice this year questioning the direction of capitalism itself.

The strategist is a proponent of “greedflation”—the idea that corporations used the war in Ukraine and the pandemic as excuses to increase profit margins. In April, he argued that corporations’ “super-normal profit margins” were exacerbating inflation and could even eventually “inflame social unrest.” “The end of Greedflation must surely come. Otherwise, we may be looking at the end of capitalism,” he said. “This is a big issue for policymakers that simply cannot be ignored any longer.”

Edwards also noted that the surge in corporate profits during the pandemic may have helped to delay the long-predicted U.S. recession, leading some economists and analysts to develop an overly optimistic view of the path ahead for the economy.

A few months later, looking back on the blowout first half of the year in stocks, Edwards remains concerned about fundamentals. In his view, the latest market rally has been driven by Wall Street analysts’ earnings-per-share forecast upgrades amid enthusiasm over A.I. and the potential for the U.S. to avoid a recession. But despite analysts’ bullishness, the strategist warned that corporate profits are actually falling, which means avoiding a recession may be easier said than done.

To his point, after-tax U.S. corporate profits have fallen 11.7% from their peak in the second quarter of 2022. And after posting record profits in 2021, Fortune 500 companies saw their profits sink roughly 15% to $1.56 trillion last year even amid record revenues.