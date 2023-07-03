While many workers are being hauled back into offices, there’s still a sizable number of laptop-brandishing professionals who are refusing to settle down.

Without being anchored to a workspace, digital nomads can work wherever they want. But not all cities are created equal when it comes to nomad friendliness.

So Zumper, an online real estate platform, has evaluated the short-term rental prices, ease of transportation, access to free WiFi and more, across 100 cities in the U.S. to determine the best (and worst) destinations for digital nomads.

With a lower-than-average cost of living and an abundance of coffee shops and independent bookstores, their research found that Columbus, Ohio is the best city for digital nomads—while, Anaheim in California ranked as the worst.

Despite being popular destinations for aspirational workers to chase their dreams, New York and Los Angeles didn’t even make the top 20 cities for digital nomads, coming in at 31 and 24 place, respectively, mostly due to their high cost of living.

The top 10 U.S. cities for digital nomads

1. Columbus, Ohio

2. Portland, Ore.

3. Kansas City, Mo.

4. Houston

5. St. Louis

6. Chicago

7. Cincinnati

8. San Antonio

9. Detroit

10. Denver

Taking the top spot, Columbus’ median nightly rental price came in at $130 with a cost of living index well below the national average—making “it a prime-time spot for financially savvy travelers,” wrote Tamara Sanderson, former digital nomad and the co-author of Remote Works, who authored the research wrote.

“Columbus is stock full of places to spend your free time, like museums, historic neighborhoods, and parks, now that you’ve kicked the daily commute.”

Portland, Ore., came in second place. While the artsy city has a higher-than-average cost of living than other cities on the list, it scored high on Zumper’s list for food, entertainment, and transportation.

“You’ll never be at a loss to switch up your working environment,” Sanderson commented.

Kansas City took third place and is one of many Midwestern cities that the researchers said nomads should consider, including Cincinnati and St. Louis.

Although New York didn’t rank in the top 10 best U.S. cities for digital nomads, the Big Apple took the lead for the most WiFi hotspots with 12,038 within the city.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma, which ranked 18 in the researcher’s nomadic hotspots, was rated the most affordable city on the list with the lowest cost of living index.

California is apparently a no-go for nomads with the two worst cities on Zumper’s list from The Golden State: Anaheim and Santa Ana scored an “F” in most of the metrics measured including the density of entertainment options and annual average air quality index.

Plano, Texas ranked as the third worst U.S. city for digital nomads. It similarly received an “F” in most categories, except for rental prices and WiFi hotspots—making it a better place for permanent residents than nomads, according to Sanderson, who lives there herself.

