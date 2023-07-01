You’ve been drinking port wine all wrong. Here’s how to enjoy it properly

For many wine consumers, port wine, perhaps the most famous export from Portugal’s historic and diverse wine industry, is often treated as an after dinner drink to pair with dessert.

But there are some unfortunate misconceptions around port—namely that it is cloyingly sweet and often takes the blame for sugary-induced hangovers.

However, port wine is a special category of its own and should be enjoyed and consumed a bit differently than still red and white wines. Port, specifically, is a naturally sweet, fortified wine that comes from the Douro Valley region in northeast Portugal.

The two defining characteristics of port wine are the aging and the blending, says Lígia Marques, director of education at the Sogrape Wine Academy in Portugal. Sogrape is a family-owned conglomerate with a portfolio of wines that spans the globe, but with a particular focus on some of the top producers and brands in Portugal.

For port wine makers, the critical work takes place in the cellars, and for many of the big brands, those barrels are housed in subterranean cellars right in Porto and its sister city Gaia just across the river.

“The wines come from the Douro and they are put in the cellar, depending on their potential and what they will become,” Marques explains. “Imagine a red port that has very deep ruby red colors, red fruit aromas, very bright, very beautiful, and you want to capture all that. You put them in the biggest possible vats. The bigger the volume, the slower the evolution. The volume protects the wine. Gradually as time goes by and evolution happens, we have smaller casks or we can fast forward a little to help the evolution of wines that are more elegant and we want them to have a little more oxidation.”

Port can be enjoyed on its own or as a port tonic cocktail. Courtesy of Sogrape

There are two easy but key factors to drinking port wine properly. The first is the temperature—you should always chill your port wines and serve them cold. Room temperature completely throws off, if not ruins, the balance and experience of sipping these delightful wines. A warmer port tastes more like syrup and often is the reason why many people assume it is much sweeter than it actually is. When served chilled, the coldness softens the sweetness while bringing out other natural flavors, perhaps nutty or smooth vanilla.

“We serve it chilled normally, and they will warm up slightly in the glass,” adds Marques.

The second factor is the glassware. Too often, both at home and in restaurants, port wine is served in tiny glasses, not much larger than a typical shot glass but just with a two or three inch stem. But you don’t need to go out and buy any special glassware either. Truly, you could and should be serving port in traditional white and red wine glasses. Port wines deserve to be opened up before consumption just as much as still wines. (But just don’t forget about keeping them cool, too!)

While most known for producing port, a popular sweet wine, the Douro Valley is also a great producer of still wines. Courtesy of Casa Ferreirinha

With all that in mind, here are some rubies and tawnies you should consider sampling with your new expert techniques when you enjoy your next glass of port.

Sandeman Founders Reserve Ruby Port: Love wine but craving a cocktail version? Then you’ll love this refreshing Sandeman on the rocks. With its rich, red, and powerful fruit aromas, this will keep you cool all summer long. (SRP: $20)

Sandeman 20 Year Old Tawny: You really can’t go wrong with any of the Sandeman tawny ports, but a great place to start for both beginners or enthusiasts would be with one of the younger options and work your way up. This rich wine is soft enough to be consumed any time of day, with or without food, even as an afternoon apertif. (SRP: $65)

Sandeman Porto Quinta do Seixo 2019: With its deep ruby red hue, this complex blend has a smooth mouthfeel with powerful flavors of red berries, black fruits, and ginger. (SRP: $95)

The Porto Ferreira Dona Antónia Tawny 10 Years Old port wine. Courtesy of Sogrape

Ferreira Dona Antonia Reserva Tawny Port: Named in honor of one of the most important figures in the history of the Portuguese wine industry (sometimes even referred to as the “Madame Clicquot of Portugal,” in reference to the foundress of Veuve Clicquot), this wine is a great place to start to convince any skeptic on the beauty and elegance of port wines. (SRP: $23)

Porto Ferreira White: With fruit and floral notes ideal for summertime, this is a classic example of a refreshing style of port, which can be consumed either on its own (while chilled, of course) or as a port tonic cocktail. (SRP: $22)

Ferreira Dona Antonia 30 Years Tawny Port: Much like the namesake herself, this tawny port is incomparable. This is a vibrant yet balanced port with a velvety finish—the perfect end to any meal, either on its own or served with dessert or cheese. (SRP: $125)