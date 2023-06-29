Cruise ship that lets you live onboard for 3 years for just $30,000 per year will accommodate more passengers

Apparently, the number of people who want to sail away from their lives is bigger than expected.

Life at Sea cruises, which announced plans for a three-year world cruise that will cover over 130,000 miles and hit all seven continents and 135 countries in March, says it has acquired a newer, larger vessel to accommodate more than 200 additional passengers.

The MV Lara will take over duties from the MV Gemini, offering passengers not only more potential slots, but also new amenities, including redesigned staterooms, a business center with offices, and a cigar and wine bar, the company says.

“Seeing such an overwhelming interest in our itinerary and unique ports where we will always be in summer is truly thrilling” said Ethem Bayramoglu, COO of Miray Cruises, parent company of Life at Sea, in a statement. “This is evidence of the allure of our extended world cruise concept and the exceptional experiences that await our residents aboard MV Lara.”

The MV Lara has room for up to 1,250 passengers, but Life at Sea is capping capacity at 85%, as was the plan with the Gemini.

The MV Lara will depart from Istanbul on Nov. 1. The ship’s itinerary shows a litany of stops, from Aberdeen, Scotland to Zhanjiang, China. It will ferry up to 1,074 passengers, filling 400 cabins. The price for the cruise starts at $30,000 per year. (Want nicer accommodations? For just under $41,000 per year, you can stay in a 142-square foot superior outside cabin. And a 210-square-foot suite with a balcony will run $110,000 per year.)

Part of the idea behind this, of course, is to take advantage of the notable number of remote workers who learned during the pandemic that they could still do their jobs without having to commute into the office each day. There are other savings beyond rent, however. Workers could face some tax advantages by working as an international resident. And, of course, three are no utility charges on a ship. Wi-Fi is included in the cost, as are medical visits and exams, port taxes and service charges. Even food and beverage charges are included in the fees, the company says.

You’re on your own as far as shore excursions and booze, though.

Friends and family will have to pay local port taxes and fees, but there’s no charge for anyone to stay in your cabin. And you won’t have to schlep your belongings on board in a cadre of suitcases. Once you book, the cruise line will send a pod, which consists of two closets, which passengers pack and send along to the ship before they embark.