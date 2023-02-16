Remote workers and freelancers are cutting back on working from home—because it’s too expensive

Looking back, one of the most exciting prospects about working from home was the ability to live it large: Have the heating on to the exact temperature you like, your favorite television show or music droning on in the background, and enjoy a mid-day shower after your run without the awkwardness of a communal office dressing room.

But fast forward to today and many of these little luxuries are too costly for the average remote worker.

Not only that, but even the basics like heating is becoming unaffordable as the cost of living spirals.

Remote workers and freelancers are so worried about the rising costs related to working from home, that they’re actually searching for alternative work locations to save money.

According to a study of 1,000 remote workers by Sky Connect, 87% are concerned about the impact working from home is having on their energy bills.

This was heightened last month when much of Europe and the U.S. experienced brutal blizzards and dangerously cold weather, with 78% of respondents describing working through such conditions as “uncomfortable”.

Left with the option to work uncomfortably in a cold home or spend more than they can afford on heating, nearly half of those surveyed said that they’ve felt forced to find an alternate working location. As such, they resorted to working in the likes of a local cafe, pub, or library at least once a week.

The main reason for not working from home was to saving money on heating their homes, according to the survey, followed by saving money on energy bills.

The convenience of a local public space, also meant that workers could avoid spending money on commuting or forking out for a pricey co-working subscription, like WeWork—both of these costs, concerned around a third of respondents.

The only downside? Unreliable connectivity.

For remote workers, obviously, the ability to effectively do their job remotely is important—it’s why 70% of respondents said they don’t work outside of their home office more often.

“The cost-of-living crisis is a huge concern for consumers and small businesses alike. But for those spending the most time at home, increasing energy bills are understandably putting a strain on personal finances,” Stacey Hill, director of sales and operations at Sky Connect said.

“Whilst it’s great to see these workers supporting their local small businesses during an increasingly challenging time for hospitality, it’ll be important that SMEs create a working environment that keeps these more regular customers coming back,” she added.