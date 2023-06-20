Kevin Hart may be best known for his work onscreen as an actor and comedian, but recently opened up about his transformation from a work-for-hire talent to a pioneering entrepreneur.

The Central Intelligence and Ride Along star discussed how he leveraged his success as an entertainer to establish HartBeat Productions, an innovative company reshaping the entertainment landscape, at Cannes Lions, an event known as the advertising industry Oscars.

Reflecting on his journey, Hart expressed his desire to be more than just a hired gun, yearning for the freedom to choose when and how he works.

Recognizing the limitations of being dependent on waiting for phone calls offering opportunities to come his way, Hart embarked on building a business where he could be a key player in the decision-making process.

“I got an opportunity to look at the success that I had as a talent and as an entertainer, and realized I was a work-for-hire,” Hart told an audience at Cannes Lions, where he was accepting an award for Entertainment Person of the Year.

“And it’s not that that’s not okay because it is, but I would much rather be a partner. I would much rather have a choice or an option as to when I want to work and how I want to work, rather than waiting for the phone.

“So the early stages of building HartBeat was about being a part of the creative, being part of an ecosystem that basically gets you to the decision of what’s going to happen rather than waiting for what’s going to happen.

“And as I started to build that, and it started to grow, the opportunity under HartBeat became much bigger.”

Setting up HartBeat Prodcution

What started as a venture focused on creative collaboration quickly evolved into something much grander.

HartBeat Productions now boasts a staff of between 75-85 and encompasses an expansive range of services, including television and film production, scripted and unscripted content, and even radio and podcast production.

With consumers increasingly looking for more comedy and personality from brands, Hart sensed an opportunity and emphasized that the success of his company lies in its authenticity and ability to mirror his own globally renowned persona.

“It’s not forced. I am not a gimmick. I am not a character. I honestly am myself,” he said.

“The thing about what we’re building underneath the company, it has to mirror what I am, because what I am works on a global level. If I wasn’t able to tour and sell tickets and create the business, then it would be a gamble. But it works.”

Aligning the company’s ethos with his own identity has clearly proven to be a winning formula.

Leveraging his celebrity

The comedian-turned-entrepreneur shared an anecdote about his partnership with DraftKings, a leading sports betting and fantasy sports company. When approached to become an ambassador for the brand, Hart saw an opportunity beyond his likeness.

“I said: ‘Guys if you use me, and you just use my likeness you’re losing. It’s a waste of your time to not understand my infrastructure. Give me a second to show you. I want nothing more.’

“We ended up going back and forth about the idea of a Superbowl commercial, and I said: ‘You guys are going to do it regardless, give me an opportunity to pitch, give us an opportunity to earn the spot.’

“We earned a spot we ended up producing, creating, and shooting a Superbowl commercial for DraftKings. The commercial was unbelievable, the brand is happy, but what the brand was more blown away by, was my admin approach to the opportunity. I don’t want anything. I don’t want you to give it to me, because I’m Kevin Hart. I’m a firm believer in earning it.

“At this point, my likeness gets me the opportunity to earn, if I’m not deserving of an opportunity, then don’t give it to me, but if I am, not only give it to me but then acknowledge the work that was done underneath the umbrella that I presented to you to bring even more value.”

Hart firmly believes that business should be a two-way street, where both sides benefit equally. By focusing on delivering value beyond his personal brand, he has redefined what it means to do good business.

“We’re a relationship-conscious business that is here simply because of the value that we understand we can bring to our partners,” he added.

“That’s how you do good business. It’s not one-sided. If business was one-sided, it will be a f—ed up place to be. A hand has to shake another in return for there to be an equal handshake. What I’ve told my team or what we pride ourselves on is being firm with our side of the shake.”

Building the bridge for new stars

Ultimately, Hart wants his success story to demonstrate the power of combining talent with an entrepreneurial mindset. Through HartBeat Productions, he has not only expanded his creative horizons but also paved the way for future entertainers to take control of their careers.

“I love the idea of new stars,” Hart concluded.

“I love the idea of people under this Hartbeat umbrella. I love creating the platform for the new. I love the idea of being the bridge.

“I got lucky. The right people saw me on stage, the right people saw me in the film and said ‘Oh my god. He’s the next thing.’ But there was one door for me, one path. What if I’m responsible for the new path? My value is unimaginable at that point.”