Here’s what’s open (and closed) on Juneteenth 2023

It’s been two years now since Juneteenth became a federal holiday, but it’s still one many people are getting used to.

While it’s widely observed by state and local governments, a growing number of private businesses, including Zillow, Nike and Lyft, are giving workers the day off, though as well (though some, like Google and Amazon have not, only encouraging workers to not make meetings today).

Confused about what is and isn’t open? We’ve tracked down some answers for you.

What is Juneteenth?

On June 19, 1865, the last Black slaves of the Confederacy were ordered free when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas. The Civil War had officially ended two months prior, but Galveston was a holdout and had to be secured. The day became known as Juneteenth and, for a long time, it was only observed in Texas.

Over the years, though, the day of remembrance began to spread. It came to national prominence following the 2020 unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

When is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 each year. On years it falls on a weekend day, it’s celebrated the following Monday.

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

Nope. Juneteenth is a federal holiday, meaning most banks will be closed as well. Online banking and ATMs will still be operational, but deposits won’t be processed until the banks reopen.

Will there be any mail delivery on Juneteenth?

The U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery on federal holidays. UPS and FedEx, however, will operate normally.

Is the stock market open on Juneteenth?

It’s not. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets are all closed today. Their next scheduled holiday is July 4.

Are government offices open on Juneteenth?

Federal offices will be closed on June 19. It’s also an official holiday in all 50 states (and the District of Columbia).

Are any retail and grocery stores closed on Juneteenth?

You might find a few, but it’s a rarity. Some small businesses could be closed, but no major retailer shuts down for this holiday. Some pay employees time-and-a-half for working on today. But a growing number are attempting to make Juneteenth a retail event.