Home Page
Already have an account?
Leadership ·Disney

Disney’s CFO is stepping down after 8 years in the role and will take a family medical leave of absence

BYChristopher Palmeri and Bloomberg
Christine McCarthy, Disney's chief financial officer.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Walt Disney’s Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy is taking a family medical leave of absence, stepping down from her role at the world’s largest entertainment company.

She will be replaced on an interim basis by Kevin Lansberry, the CFO of Disney’s theme parks division, the company said in a statement Thursday. The change is effective July 1. She will continue to serve as a strategic adviser.

“Although I am leaving the CFO role, I look forward to helping with the transition and will always be rooting for the success of my extended Disney family,” McCarthy said in the statement.

McCarthy, 67, joined Disney in 2000 and was elevated to CFO in 2015. In that role she helped complete the company’s $71 billion acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets as well as navigate the pandemic that shut down much of Disney’s business globally. McCarthy pushed internally for former Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger to return to that role in November. She’s a board member at Procter & Gamble Co. 

In the statement, Iger praised McCarthy’s contributions to the company, saying she was “a role model for women at every level of business — not just at Disney, but around the world.”

Lansberry is also a Disney veteran, having worked at the company for three decades.

Disney shares fell less than 1% in after-hours trading.

Subscribe to Well Adjusted, our newsletter full of simple strategies to work smarter and live better, from the Fortune Well team. Sign up today.

Read More

Great ResignationDiversity and InclusionCompensationCEO DailyCFO DailyModern Board