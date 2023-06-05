Happy Pride Month. Paige here, filling in for Amber.

Like clockwork, every June, companies bring out their rainbow knick-knacks and share public statements encouraging LGBTQ+ individuals to be out and proud. A new Indeed survey of 732 LGBTQ individuals shows that many employees aren’t.

Just 30.7% of LGBTQ employees are out to everyone at work, while 43.2% are out to only certain groups or individuals, according to the survey. For transgender employees, 62% report feeling pressure to manage their identity at work, and 38% feel pressure to hide their identity altogether.

These statistics are damning evidence that, in 2023, many LGBTQ people believe they can’t be their authentic selves at work. But broader societal trends offer an answer. This year has seen a mounting wave of anti-LGBTQ attacks and bigotry, including nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ bills and threats of violence and boycotts against several corporate Pride campaigns.

Employees who decline to disclose their LGBTQ identity at work cite fear of discrimination, harassment, and concerns about career development. Many already believe their identity was a factor in being passed over for a promotion, targeted for performance reviews, and receiving less pay than non-LGBTQ colleagues.

“This is a big takeaway for the HR community in particular,” says Scott Dobroski, a career trends expert at Indeed. “If employers do not create more open, diverse, and inclusive workplaces, they are going to miss out on talent.”

The job site’s survey suggests that HR isn’t doing enough to make LGBTQ employees feel safe at work. While 89% of respondents say their company has a nondiscrimination policy, 22% say their company does not enforce this policy. Another 26% say no formal process exists to report discrimination to HR. Worse still, over a third of respondents do not feel comfortable reporting discrimination to HR, and 40% believe that the offending employee would face no real consequences if reported.

The hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills cropping up across the country could also impact companies’ ability to attract LGBTQ talent. Over three-quarters of respondents say they would hesitate to apply for a position in a state with anti-LGBTQ legislation or even at a company headquartered in a state with anti-LGBTQ legislation.

“This community is feeling very vulnerable right now. It is affecting where and how they work,” says Dobroski. LGBTQ employees expect policies, programs, and actions demonstrating a commitment to inclusion. “It’s not HR’s responsibility to change laws or to even advocate for laws to be changed. What is HR’s responsibility is to live up to a company’s mission and values,” Dobroski says.

The survey identifies several actions for employers. Moreover, hesitant LGBTQ candidates say these actions would persuade them to apply to positions and companies in anti-LGBTQ states.

– Benefits: 73% of hesitant respondents say that benefits for LGBTQ employees, including short-term medical leave and fertility or adoption assistance, would make them more likely to apply. Yet only 23% of all respondents say their company currently offers LGBT-specific benefits.

– Inclusive policies: 81% of respondents would be more likely to apply to companies with policies that support LGBTQ employees. Forty-three percent say they would be hesitant to apply for a job that lacks inclusive language in the job posting.

– Remote work: 78% say remote work would make them more likely to apply.

– Inclusive office spaces: 40% of respondents would hesitate to apply for a job that did not have an identity-inclusive office. For example, gender-neutral bathrooms or an identity-inclusive dress code.

– Employee resource groups (ERGs): 81% of respondents agree that having an LGBTQ ERG creates a more comfortable work environment.

Reporter's Notebook

The most compelling data, quotes, and insights from the field.

