Comcast is launching a cable-free streaming service as it attempts to stem subscriber losses and compete with rival services, such as Sling, Hulu + Live TV and more. The so-called Now TV will offer more than 60 channels as well as a subscription to Peacock Premium for $20 per month—but the service comes with a catch.

To subscribe to Now TV, you’ll need to be a customer of the company’s Xfinity Internet service.

“With content and connectivity at the core of our company, we are uniquely positioned to build and deliver streaming entertainment offerings,” said Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable in a statement.

While there are limitations on who can get Now TV, the service does come at a notably lower price than its competitors. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month on average, while Sling TV starts at $40 per month. Other streaming services, such as Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream, start at roughly $70 per month.

You do get more channel options with those services, however. Now TV will not feature popular channels including CNN, ESPN, MSNBC or Fox News.

Included in NowTV are A&E, Afro​, AMC​, Animal Planet​, BBC America, BBC News, Comedy.TV​, Cooking, Crime + Investigation, Discovery, Discovery Life, Food Network, FYI, Great American Family, Great American Living, Get TV, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV​, The HISTORY Channel, Investigation Discovery, IFC, Justice Central, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, Magnolia Network, Military History, MotorTrend​ Network, OWN​, Pursuit, Recipe.TV​, Science Channel, Sony Movies, Sundance TV, TLC, Travel Channel, Vice, WEtv and Weather Channel.

It will also offer 20 FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels.

The service will launch in the “coming weeks,” Comcast said.