Instagram is getting ready to debut a Twitter competitor and it could go live as soon as June

Instagram is planning to release a text-based app that will compete with Twitter.

The company is currently testing the project with celebrities and influencers, according to people familiar with the matter. It has been secretly available to select creators for months, according to one of the people.

The app, which will be separate from Instagram but will allow people to connect accounts, may debut as soon as June, according to Lia Haberman, who teaches social and influencer marketing at UCLA and published a screenshot of an early app description. It may eventually be compatible with other Twitter competitor apps, including Mastodon, according to Haberman’s screenshot.