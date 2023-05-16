Elon Musk appears to be celebrating his new-found freedom having relinquished the position of Twitter CEO.

On Saturday the Tesla boss was spotted at a trance music festival—by Sunday the SpaceX founder had jetted off to Cabo where he attended a rave.

On Monday morning he arrived in Paris for a meeting with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, at which point the unshaved billionaire was caught on camera joking with the world leader he had been forced to “sleep in the car.”

Musk was in Europe to discuss Macron’s plans to attract more investment to the country, attending a one-to-one meeting with the leader and then a round-table discussion as part of the ‘Choose France’ summit.

The entrepreneur flew directly from Cabo to Paris for the 45-minute meeting at the Elysee Palace, according to reports from The Telegraph.

The tech titan had enjoyed a set from Australian dance group Rufus du Sol at the Sundream festival in Mexico the night before, with footage surfacing online of Musk bopping away into the early hours of the morning at the luxury resort of Cabo San Lucas.

The video shows Musk in his typical t-shirt and jeans ensemble, showing off a variety of dance moves as well as making heart gestures in the direction of the crowd.

Musk’s users on Twitter were glad to see the platform’s CTO letting his hair down, with some describing the footage as a “vibe”.

Only the night before, Musk was spotted in L.A. where the 51-year-old father-of-eight had attended a trance music event hosted by Bosnian-German DJ Solomun in Exposition Park.

It seems the good times keep rolling, with Macron and Musk both leaving Monday’s event on a positive note.

The French President later tweeted: “We talked about the attractiveness of France and the significant progress in the electric vehicle and energy sectors. We also talked about digital regulation. We have so much to do together.”

Musk responded: “It was an honor to meet!”

The former PayPal executive told reporters following the meeting that Tesla will be making a “significant investment” in the French nation, but did not outline a timetable.

According to Reuters, Musk added: “No announcement today but I am very impressed with President Macron and the French government and how welcoming they are.”

It’s not the first time Musk has showered praise on the French administration.

Macron’s controversial plan to raise the state pension retirement age in France—which was met with rioting across the country—got the seal of approval from Musk who tweeted that the President had done the “difficult but right thing”.

He added: “The retirement age of 62 was set when lifespans were much shorter. It is impossible for a small number of workers to support a massive number of retirees.”

Unusual sleeping habits

Musk hasn’t shied away from sharing how difficult the past six months have been—running Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX all at the same time.

In February he admitted he was “worried” about his mental well-being, revealing his usual 70- to 80-hour workweeks had to be ramped up to “probably 120.”

“Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone,” he confided to Twitter users on Feb. 5. When one urged him to take care, Musk responded with “I’m worried about me too” and a frowning-face emoji.

As a result of the immense workload, Musk revealed in an interview with the BBC last month that he sometimes sleeps in the Twitter offices.

The Tesla CEO has also revealed he previously slept on the floor of the EV manufacturer’s factories in order for staff to see him and know he was working hard.

Speaking during the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in New York last year, Musk said: “I was living in the factory in Fremont and the one in Nevada for three years straight. Those were my primary residences.”

Originally the entrepreneur was sleeping on sofas however, wanting to ensure staff saw him between shift changeovers, he ended up sleeping on the floor under his desk.

“Damn uncomfortable”, he recalled.