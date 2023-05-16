Tell the guard to open up the gate… Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen has set an opening date.

The new theme park land, based on the Oscar-winning animated film, will let park goers explore Arendelle, the fairytale home of Elsa and Anna, starting this November.

The land will make Hong Kong Disneyland the most castle-rich of any Disney park. Beyond the park’s Castle of Magical Dreams centerpiece, the new park area will add both Elsa’s Ice Palace as well as the Arendelle castle. The town square and the forest area that were featured in the film are also incorporated into the attraction.

Guests will have two rides to choose from. First up is a revamped “Frozen Ever After” ride. While a version of this is offered at Epcot in Orlando, the Hong Kong Disneyland version will have state of the art animatronics. World of Frozen will also debut “Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs,” a family friendly roller coaster.

Naturally, visitors will also be able to meet the princesses. And, since it’s Disney, it’s a safe bet there will be a gift shop or three, along with restaurants.

Disney first announced plans for a Frozen-themed land at its D23 Expo last September, showing costume art and cast member costumes.

Hong Kong will get the first World of Frozen, but it won’t be the exclusive home of this themed area. Tokyo DisneySea will open its own next spring. And Disneyland Paris will launch its World of Frozen in 2025.

There are no announced plans, at present, for bringing the themed area to any of the U.S. parks.

Themed lands are big draws for new customers at Disney parks. The company’s launch of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge in Orlando and Los Angeles has been a big hit with fans, immersing park goers in the film’s universe. World of Frozen will do much the same, but will target a different demographic.