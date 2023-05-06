The Warren Buffett faithful have gathered once more in Omaha, Nebraska, hoping to pick up a pearl of wisdom from America’s top investor.

Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting, which has been called “Woodstock for Capitalists,” will hold its annual shareholder meeting Saturday.

It’s a three-day event that offers everything from shopping, to a 5K race, to a picnic, and draws as many as 40,000 people from around the world each year.

Some come for the festival. Some for the celebrity (Apple’s Tim Cook and actor Bill Murray popped by last year). But most come to listen to Buffett and his vice chairman, Charlie Munger, offer their thoughts on investing and the current climate. Together, the pair offer a multihour seminar (last year’s went for five hours, with a break for lunch).

As for Buffett and Munger? They’re in it for the Coca-Cola and See’s peanut brittle.

“Charlie and I are shameless, Buffett wrote in his letter to shareholders earlier this year. “Last year, at our first shareholder get-together in three years, we greeted you with our usual commercial hustle. From the opening bell, we went straight for your wallet. In short order, our See’s kiosk sold you eleven tons of nourishing peanut brittle and chocolates. In our P.T. Barnum pitch, we promised you longevity. After all, what else but candy from See’s could account for Charlie and me making it to 99 and 92?”

Can’t make the journey out to Nebraska or don’t own shares and can’t get in the door? You can still hear what Buffett has to say. Take notes!

When is Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting?

The gathering begins at 11:00 a.m. CT (12:00 p.m. ET) on Friday May 5, but the heart of the meeting will take place on Saturday, May 6. The Q&A session with Buffett and Munger will begin at 10:15 a.m. ET. and run through 4:30 p.m. ET (with a one hour break for lunch).

Where can I watch Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s address to shareholders?

CNBC will air the Q&A, with coverage starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on May 6. This is the first time the meeting has been broadcast.

How many questions will Buffett and Munger answer?

Questions will alternate between shareholders attending the meeting in person and those submitted by shareholders online. CNBC’s Becky Quick will moderate the Q&A.

“All told, [we] will likely handle about 60 questions,” Buffett told attendees in a guide to the festival. “Last year, I made a mistake by spending too much time on a few subjects. Consequently, we answered far too few questions. I won’t go astray this year.”

Can I watch the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting online?

Just as it’s the exclusive broadcast home of the meeting, CNBC has the sole streaming rights. That webcast will begin at 9:45 a.m. ET on CNBC’s Website.

Another option, of course, is via the myriad of streaming sites that carry CNBC. Here are a few options.

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $73.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling increased its prices last year. The lower-tiered “Orange” plan will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month increase for each.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared along with the price increase.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

A sports-focused cord-cutting service might seem an odd choice for business coverage, but Fubu carries CNBC as well. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.