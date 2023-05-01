TV and movies could be at risk as a strike deadline for members of the Writers Guild of America is fast approaching.

Should the union, which represents the 11,500 writers of major entertainment properties, fail to reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) by 11:59 p.m. ET Monday, its members are expected to go on strike, largely shutting down Hollywood for an undetermined amount of time.

The effects of the strike would be almost immediately apparent to viewers of late-night shows, including “Saturday Night Live” and “The Daily Show.”

Writers have only gone on strike one other time in the past 40 years, starting in late 2007. That work stoppage lasted 14 weeks. (A strike was averted in 2017.)

Streaming is at the heart of the current negotiations, which began on March 20. Writers say the rules that studios, streaming services and networks are using when determining compensation for those shows results in them being underpaid. The WGA is seeking a number of changes to current agreements, including increasing minimum compensation levels, as well as standardized compensation and residuals.

What it means for viewers

Should a strike occur, there won’t be a risk to the current season on TV. Season finales have already been filmed—though if it drags on, it could delay the fall season. Studios, meanwhile, have a backlog of films that should mean consumers don’t see a slow summer movie season either.

Netflix, at least, doesn’t expect there to be a short-term programming gap, with co-CEO Ted Sarandos noting on an earnings call last month “We have a large base of upcoming shows and films from around the world.”

Neither the WGA nor AMPTP, which represents movie, television and streaming studios, issued any public statements on Monday as the deadline approached. On Saturday, though, the WGA announced the strike rules that would go into effect should work stop. And SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors, has said it stands in solidarity with the writers.

Reality TV, which exploded during the last writer’s strike, would not be affected by any possible work action – and could spread even wider, as networks look to fill air time with something beyond reruns.

AMPTP, in an earlier statement to Fortune, said: “Our goal is, and continues to be, to reach a fair and reasonable agreement. An agreement is only possible if the Guild is committed to turning its focus to serious bargaining by engaging in full discussions of the issues with the Companies and searching for reasonable compromises.”