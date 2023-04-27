We’ve had 3.5 months to catch our breath after Super Bowl LVII. That means it’s time for the ramp up to the 2023-2024 season of the NFL.

The 2023 NFL Draft will kick off Thursday night and run through Saturday, April 29. And it’s being preceded by some big trades, none bigger than Aaron Rodgers move from Green Bay to the New York Jets.

Starting Thursday night, though, it’s the college stars who will have their time in the spotlight, and Alabama’s Bryce Young is the odds-on favorite to be first picked.

Not going to be home when the picks are made? Maybe you’ve gotten rid of cable to keep bills under control? Don’t worry. There are still plenty of ways to watch.

When does the 2023 NFL Draft take place?

This year’s NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 27 and run through Saturday, April 29. Round one picks will be announced Thursday. Rounds two and three happen on Friday. And Saturday will see rounds four through seven.

What time does the 2023 NFL Draft begin?

It varies by night

Thursday’s coverage will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Friday’s coverage will start at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s coverage will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Which network or networks are airing the 2023 NFL Draft?

Again, it will depend on the day.

Thursday, ABC will broadcast the first round.

Friday and Saturday’s coverage will air on ESPN. The NFL Network will also air the 2023 NFL Draft.

How can I watch the NFL Draft for free?

As with any network-centric programming, the best way to watch for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. Since ABC is airing the early round of the NFL draft, you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft online?

Yep. There are a number of options, too. You can always log on to the WatchESPN app, but if you’d prefer to watch on a big screen (or don’t want to bother with adding another app) there are several alternatives.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $73.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month increase for each.)

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Does the NFL offer any service for me to watch the 2023 NFL Draft?

It does, but there are fewer options than you have during the regular season.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream this year’s draft, via the NFL Network.

Can I watch the 2023 NFL Draft on Amazon?

Nope. The streaming service doesn’t have any broadcast rights for the draft.

What’s the Draft Order for selections in 2023?

Chicago, which had a truly terrible 3-14 record last season, would normally have first pick, but the Bears traded that pick to the Carolina Panthers for four others. And the Miami Dolphins forfeited their top pick after the team was found to have violated the league’s anti-tampering policy, by trying to lure Tom Brady.

The order of the picks will vary by round, but here’s how things are shaping up for Round One:

Carolina Panthers (From Chicago Bears) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) Detroit Lions (from LA Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets) New England Patriots New York Jets (from Green Bay) Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

Which players are first-round favorites in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Part of the thrill of the NFL Draft is how quickly things can change, but 2023 has a clear frontrunner. Bryce Young of Alabama is widely expected to be snatched up in the first round. Other expected high-ranking picks could include:

Jalen Carter, UGA – He’s a great athlete on the field, but his no contest plea last month to reckless driving charges in connection with a crash that killed two people, including a teammate have raised doubts about how high he’ll be picked.

– He’s a great athlete on the field, but his no contest plea last month to reckless driving charges in connection with a crash that killed two people, including a teammate have raised doubts about how high he’ll be picked. J. Stroud, Ohio State – Quarterbacks are the top picks this year. And Stroud’s performance with the Buckeyes should make him highly sought after.

– Quarterbacks are the top picks this year. And Stroud’s performance with the Buckeyes should make him highly sought after. Will Levis, Kentucky – The Wildcats didn’t have the best season, but few blame that on Levis.

– The Wildcats didn’t have the best season, but few blame that on Levis. Anthony Richardson, Florida – The real wildcard this year. Richardson could go as early as number two or could be a later round draft pick.

After the draft, what’s next?

Once the draft is over, all eyes turn to the 2023-2024 schedule. That will be released on or about May 11. The season will begin on Thursday, September 7 (on Amazon), and conclude in February 2023 with Super Bowl 58.

Tickets will go on sale after each game is announced.