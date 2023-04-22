Inside one of France’s most exclusive luxury communities in the Loire Valley

One of the most exclusive luxury communities in France is on track to expand soon, offering interested homeowners from around the world an unprecedented chance to buy property in the heart of the majestic Loire Valley.

Spanning approximately 1,400 acres (560 hectares), Les Bordes Estate is a private community designed around blending five-star hospitality, outdoor recreation, and French history and culture. The Loire Valley–located right in the middle of France—is steeped in history being that it was inhabited by numerous kings and queens and other aristocrats since the 9th century. And set within the Sologne Forest in France’s Loire Valley, the location is also designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Inside the Clubhouse at Les Bordes Estates. Guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktails here daily. Courtesy of Les Bordes Estate

Originally built in the 19th century, Les Bordes Estates has been meticulously restored and renovated with the intent to provide guests with the ultimate in comfort and sophistication. The current business was originally established in 1987 by Baron Marcel Bich, and in 2018, European private investment firm RoundShield Partners assumed control with the intent of invigorating new life into the region through the estate. The estate comprises a main château, several guesthouses, and a collection of cottages, all of which are exquisitely furnished and equipped with all the most modern amenities, including luxury Miele appliances.

Inside the Clubhouse, overlooking one of the golf courses. Courtesy of Les Bordes Estate

The main château boasts grand, spacious rooms with high ceilings, antique furnishings, and period artwork. The elegant dining room and salons provide the perfect setting for intimate dinners or larger gatherings, and the curated gardens and terraces offer breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside of lush greenery and rolling hills..

Patio seating and dining at the Clubhouse. Courtesy of Les Bordes Estate

For those looking for a more private and secluded experience, the guesthouses and cottages offer a unique blend of traditional architecture and contemporary luxury. Each property has been carefully restored, with a focus on preserving its original character, and is equipped with all the latest amenities, including en-suite bathrooms, high-speed internet, and satellite TV.

Les Bordes Golf Club is one of the world’s most acclaimed private facilities, featuring two championship courses and a par three course designed by world- renowned golf course architects. Courtesy of Les Bordes Estate

But the cornerstone of the property is Les Bordes Golf Club, already lauded as one of the finest in France as well as one of the world’s most acclaimed private facilities. The grounds host two championship courses and a par three course. The “Old Course” has been consistently ranked amongst the top three golf courses in Europe over the past 30 years. It carves a tree-lined, 7,009-yard (6,409-meter), par-72 course through the rolling Sologne forest. Opened in 2021, the “New Course” has been named among GOLF Magazine’s Top 100 Courses in the World. Inspired by classical heathland style, the 7,391-yard (6,759-meter) course sits on sandy soils and gently rolling terrain. And the “Wild Piglet Course” is a more whimsical creation, consisting of 10 par three holes that pay homage to some of the most iconic holes in the world.

Onsite and nearby activities include fishing, horseback riding, archery, tennis, pickleball, bicycling, electric go-karting, a children’s playground, ziplining, a petting farm, fine dining, and more. Courtesy of Les Bordes Estate

For those seeking a truly bespoke experience, Les Bordes Estates also offers a range of options, including private tours, gourmet dining experiences, and customized spa treatments. In addition to golf, guests can enjoy a range of activities, including fishing, horseback riding, archery, tennis, pickleball, bicycling, electric go-karting, a children’s playground, ziplining, a petting farm, and fine dining.

Set within the Sologne Forest, this private community aims to brings to life the best of world-class golf, outdoor recreation, rich history, five-star hospitality, and an innate connection to nature for pursuitists from around the globe. Courtesy of Les Bordes Estate

And 15 Michelin-recognized establishments are located within a 40-minute drive of Les Bordes Estate, along with vineyards that stretch along the river between Nantes and Sancerre, covering more than 185,000 acres, representing the longest wine route in all of France.

Les Bordes Estate has plans to dramatically expand and upscale its onsite offerings, including the addition of more restaurants as well as a café and juice bar, an organic farm, an event space, and a gym. There’s also the much-anticipated Six Senses Loire Valley and Branded Residences, which will include a stately châteaux for fine dining, an organic kitchen garden, a lounge bar, event facilities, and the Six Senses Spa with signature treatments and a medicinal garden.

A rendering of one of Cour du Baron’s single-family residences. Courtesy of Les Bordes Estate

But the most critical addition will be Cour du Baron, a limited collection of luxury residences currently under construction. Ranging in size from approximately 1,800 to 6,000 square feet (167 to 557 square meters), Cour du Baron’s three-, four-, five-, six- and seven-bedroom homes are on estate sites ranging from one-half to more than two acres (one-quarter to around one hectare) each.

Designed by New York and London-based architecture firm Michaelis Boyd, the Cour du Baron residences feature spacious indoor-outdoor floor plans, including some with private pools. The interiors were designed to reflect the spirit of the Loire Valley, featuring a variety of customized stone and timber options ranging from traditional to contemporary to classical. Residents seeking a complete turnkey residence can opt for one of the furnishings packages offered by Cour du Baron’s selected luxury furniture design company.

Architecture firm Michaelis Boyd, which has designed many properties for Soho House, designed the Cour du Baron homes to feature spacious indoor-outdoor floor plans, including private pools, taking advantage of unique natural topography. Courtesy of Les Bordes Estate

The first phase of residences, consisting of 21 homes, have already seen strong pre-sales demand, with 18 already reserved by Les Bordes Golf Club members. The three remaining first phase residences, as well as the next phase of 24 residences, are now available for purchase, ranging from approximately €1.5 million to €6.5 million ($1.7 million to $7.2 million), with move-ins scheduled to commence in 2024.

Residents seeking a complete turnkey residence can opt into one of several well-curated furnishings packages by Cour du Baron’s selected luxury furniture design company. Courtesy of Les Bordes Estate

Les Bordes Estate is located approximately 90 minutes south of Paris, and is in close proximity to the local cities of Tours, Blois, Orléans, and Beaugency, from which guests can access the TGV, France’s high-speed train network.